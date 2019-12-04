50°F
NHP arrests driver who reached 134 mph near Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 3:28 pm
 

There are many good reasons people head to the Primm area near the Nevada-California border. Multi-state lotteries offering chances for multimillion-dollar jackpots comes to mind.

Driving more than 60 mph over the speed limit, however, does not appear to meet the justifiable criterion.

A person was clocked doing 134 mph on Interstate 15 on Tuesday and stopped by the Nevada Highway Patrol, according to the NHP Colonel Twitter account.

One commentor opined that the driver “Should’ve been arrested for reckless.”

The NHP Southern Command Twitter handle responded: “They were.”

While southbound I-15 near Primm is usually a 20-mile headache heading back to California after holiday weekends, this is the third major speeding violation NHP shared on its Twitter account in the past week. On Wednesday, a pair of scofflaws were pulled over, with one hitting 106 mph on radar.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

