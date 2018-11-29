State Route 160 widening project producing explosive results — VIDEO

Another round of blasting Wednesday temporarily shut down the main artery between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Part of the $59 million widening project of State Route 160 that began in September, the blasting is needed to remove bedrock outcroppings around the mountainous area.

The project will expand the current 6-mile stretch of one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction. The project is expected to be complete in August 2020.

Five miles of concrete median barriers, new signage, wild life undercrossings and an emergency signal for Clark County volunteer fire station No. 79 in Mountain Springs and other work are included with the project.

The next round of blasting will occur at 12:30 p.m. Friday, with delays of up to two hours possible while crews carry out their work.

