Tenaya Way upgrades in northwest Las Vegas underway

The five-week project will generally restrict traffic during weeknights to one lane in both directions between Cathedral Rock Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.

For the next five weeks, a $900,000 project to upgrade a stretch of Tenaya Way in northwest Las Vegas will lead to some traffic restrictions, city officials say.

The roadway improvements between Cathedral Rock Drive and Cheyenne Avenue began on Monday, and will include utility adjustments, milling and paving.

Roadwork will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and traffic will generally be restricted to one travel lane in north- and southbound directions, according to city officials.

Buffalo Drive and Rainbow Boulevard are recommended as alternative routes.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor for the project, which also will install new traffic delineations and bike lanes, and follows preliminary work finished in the spring to improve sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The project will be paid by funding through the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Indexing tax, city officials say.

