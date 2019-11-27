Mountain snowfall could be 36 inches; rain likely in valley

Snow should start falling around sunrise Wednesday as a winter storm moves into the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range near Las Vegas.

Snow covers a Joshua Tree at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Higher elevations in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range may receive up to 36 inches of snow between Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 and Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

“From now through Saturday, we are looking for 6 to 12 inches above 4,500 feet, 12 to 24 inches above 6,000 feet and 24 to 36 inches above 7,500 feet,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jen Varian.

Snow flurries are possible in the Las Vegas Valley, but not likely.

“Only Red Rock and the far western edges of Summerlin would see any accumulation,” Varian said.

Because of the expected heavy snowfall and winds gusting up to 60 mph, mountain travel in the Las Vegas region could be very treacherous. The weather service advises motorists to consider alternate routes or adjusting planned travel times.

Very strong wind gusts will also be a concern in the higher elevations. Tree damage and power outages could result.

Las Vegas high of 55

The Wednesday forecast for the Las Vegas Valley calls for a high near 55 with southerly winds 14 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of some precipitation is 80%.

Rain before 9 p.m.Wednesday is likely with mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low will be around 41 and southwest winds will be 6 to 11 mph.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast for Las Vegas calls for rain likely before 1 p.m. and showers possible in the afternoon. The high will be near 54 and winds of 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Skies are expected to clear by the weekend with highs around 50 degrees.

