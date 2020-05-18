8 Las Vegas area Kohl’s stores reopening Monday

Kohl’s is reopening its eight stores in the Las Vegas area on Monday.

Eight Las Vegas Valley Kohl's stores are reopening Monday, May 18, 2020, after being closed two months over coronavirus concerns. A Kohl's sign is shown in front of a store in Concord, N.C., in 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

All Kohl’s stores will implement health and safety best practices, including limited store hours, social distancing measures, elevated cleaning procedures and new returns process, among others,” stated a news release from corporate headquarters in Wisconsin.

Limited-contact drive up service, first made available in early April, will continue for customers seeking to pick up Kohls.com orders at local stores without leaving their vehicles.

“We are pleased to begin welcoming our customers back to Kohl’s,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.

Changes for customers

Kohl’s customers can expect to see the following changes at Kohl’s stores, to support ongoing health and safety precautionary measures:

— Kohl’s has reduced operating hours and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

— Kohl’s is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

— Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage six feet of social distancing, with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout.

— For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.

— An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.

— In-aisle fixtures have been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

— Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.

— Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.

— Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store.

— Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points.

— Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.

— Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third-party cleaning service.

— Kohl’s will continue to offer limited-contact drive up service at most stores for buy online, pick up in store and ship to store orders. Customers can simply drive up and park in designated parking spots at their local Kohl’s and an associate will place their order directly in their trunk or backseat.

Measures for associates

— All associates will participate in mandatory wellness and temperature checks before their shifts. Any associate who has a temperature or exhibits other common COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to return home and seek medical attention.

— All associates will wear masks and gloves while in the store.

— All associates will undergo health and safety training on new policies and procedures before returning to work.

— Kohl’s has reduced the number of associates in the store at one time and is adjusting associate placement within the store as necessary to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

— Kohl’s has physically rearranged breakrooms, training rooms and offices to ensure proper social distancing.

— Kohl’s has set up several associate sanitation stations to provide easy access to hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, and continues to encourage healthy behaviors in accordance with CDC guidelines, such as thorough hand washing, regular usage of hand sanitizer and cleaning measures for surfaces.

— Kohl’s will continue to assess store reopenings and health and safety measures on an ongoing basis. To check if stores are open in your area visit the store locator on Kohls.com. For more information on Kohl’s store reopenings, including visual assets detailing the health and safety measures in place at stores, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

