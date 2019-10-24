Allegiant nearly triples profits in third quarter

With its gas-guzzling MD-80 jets a thing of the past, profits nearly tripled last quarter for Allegiant Air’s parent company.

With its gas-guzzling MD-80 jets a thing of the past, profits nearly tripled last quarter for Allegiant Air’s parent company.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. on Thursday said it earned $43.9 million in net income for the three months ending Sept. 30, up 190 percent from the same period last year when it took in $15.1 million.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $436.5 million as expenses dipped 0.7 percent to $364.4 million.

Among its costs, it spent about $104.6 million on jet fuel last quarter, down 7.9 percent from a year earlier, and $24.8 million on maintenance and repairs, down 22.6 percent.

The deep-discount carrier flies from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, usually without competition on its routes. Allegiant’s fleet was long dominated by aging MD-80s, but it now only flies Airbus jets that are younger and, in many cases, have more seats than the former aircraft.

