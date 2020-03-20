57°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Inside Gaming

After shutdown, Las Vegas needs a ‘we-got-through-this-together party’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2020 - 11:41 am
 

This, too, shall pass.

That’s the message of hope authorities are providing as we make it past what may someday be referred to as the St. Patrick’s Day Shutdown.

After back-to-back days of devastating news — first, the official cancellation of 2020 NFL draft festivities in Las Vegas on Monday and then the closure of the state’s casinos and nonessential businesses — we are all in a state of disbelief.

I recalled reporting on the 15-day closure of casinos in Macao in February and thinking, “Wow, thank goodness that won’t happen here.”

Wrong.

With the prospect of another 3½ weeks of doldrums, I looked to Billy Vassiliadis for a ray of hope.

Vassiliadis, the boss at R&R Partners, which is contracted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to advertise the destination, expects that once the 30-day closure ordered by Gov. Steve Sisolak ends, visitors are going to come back stronger than ever.

And quickly.

“I think when it comes back, whenever that time frame is, it will come roaring back,” Vassiliadis said.

He thinks the rebound from the shutdown will be different here than in other destinations.

“The other thing we know about Vegas that has been historically true is because it’s considered to be an escape and not the kind of long-term, book-six-months-in-advance or book-all-the-museum-tours-in-ahead-of-time-style for European travel, people will be able to make a decision and call down here and get a room or whatever they want to do,” he said. “That always has been an advantage for us after a crisis, and I don’t think this will be any different.”

While Vassiliadis expects Californians to provide the biggest boost to tourism in Southern Nevada, the scope of the audience for Las Vegas may be much broader.

“They’re going to want to escape, absolutely. Southern California for sure. I think if the demand picks up, we’ll see even outside of California. We’ll see the airlines reschedule and things will pick up again,” he said.

“Also, in California, not unlike Nevada, they move quicker, and so, at least according to the best medical information there is now, the quicker you move, the shorter it lasts.”

Vassiliadis said rebounds to Singapore and Macao provide a glimpse of what things could be like for Las Vegas.

“Singapore apparently is coming back strong, and Macao’s picking up pretty nicely, even though they haven’t reopened the (Chinese) border completely,” he said. “I would think we would be at least as good as that. Pent-up demand is kind of like holding the lid down on a pot of boiling water. When you let the lid off, it just goes.”

Vassiliadis also is proud of the way Southern Nevada is positioning itself with guests. I drove the Strip late last week, and most of the marquees had messages impressing that health and safety is the top priority now but that when this ends, we’ll be eager to welcome everybody back.

“I think we’re doing some stuff here to keep the relationships with our visitors going and being very appropriate,” he said. “I think what the gaming companies did with the governor was really smart. I think it shows the visitors that we care about them more than just making money right now. We want everybody to be well, and once everybody gets well, we’ll be well-thought-of.”

So what’s the rebound going to look like? Vassiliadis advocates a party like no other city is capable of staging.

“When this is over and it’s safe, we need to have a big party. We need to have a welcome-back party or a welcome-home party. A we-got-through-this-together party,” he said.

“There’s no place to throw as big and wide a celebration as we can. And I think people are going to want to breathe. They’re going to want to release, and they will really want to celebrate the end of this thing.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
4 more coronavirus deaths in Clark County
4 more coronavirus deaths in Clark County
2
Las Vegas Strip mostly silent, with 2 restaurants standing
Las Vegas Strip mostly silent, with 2 restaurants standing
3
Sisolak says relief for Nevada homeowners, renters in the works
Sisolak says relief for Nevada homeowners, renters in the works
4
Penn Gaming to furlough 26K workers, selling Tropicana real estate
Penn Gaming to furlough 26K workers, selling Tropicana real estate
5
Apparent murder-suicide leaves father, 2 children dead in Las Vegas
Apparent murder-suicide leaves father, 2 children dead in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close on Sunday - VIDEO
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the company announced on Twitter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Businesses Message To Customers After Closing - Video
Local movie theaters and stores leave signs on their doors for customers as businesses close after being ordered to shut down.
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traveling through Las Vegas airport during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
Passengers travel through the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details on MSG Sphere crawler crane - VIDEO
The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts - VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More