MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Real Estate Insider

Eclipse Theaters site in Las Vegas was eyed for luxury condo tower

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2019 - 6:20 pm
 
Updated April 19, 2019 - 6:56 pm

Eclipse Theaters, the luxury multiplex in downtown Las Vegas, has been hit with several lawsuits the past few years and faces foreclosure.

But during the mid-2000s bubble, a developer set out to build a luxury condo tower where Eclipse now stands — and if he had followed through, it could have been a financial disaster.

“We would have been the Fontainebleau of downtown,” developer Sam Cherry said.

The chief executive of Cherry Development, Cherry built two condo towers downtown, the 16-story Soho Lofts and the 22-story Newport Lofts, during last decade’s real estate craze. He also drew up plans for the much larger 65-story Stanhi at the southwest corner of Third Street and Gass Avenue — Eclipse’s future home — but never built it.

Cherry was part of the high-rise mania known as the “Manhattanization” of Las Vegas. With easy money sloshing around for builders and buyers alike, developers were pitching plans for towers around the valley, from the Strip and downtown to the suburbs.

Most of the proposed high-rises were never built, with a few abandoned as giant holes in the ground. But among the completed towers, several faced litigation, plunging sales or other problems after the economy crashed.

Overall, Las Vegas was blighted with numerous abandoned projects during the recession, and Cherry said this week that Stanhi “absolutely” could have been one of them.

‘Nothing was making sense’

According to news reports, Cherry unveiled plans for Stanhi in 2005. City records showed plans for a 760-foot-tall tower with 425 residential units and around 22,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

Cherry said he shaved the tower’s height to about 40 stories and that he had a sales center, that he paid more than $4 million for project plans, and that buyers put down deposits for more than half of the units.

But the economy only worsened, and the tower was never built.

As Cherry tells it, he had a roughly $460,000 check in hand to pull the building permit for Stanhi’s foundation. But he had second thoughts about the project and balked at getting the permit.

He couldn’t recall exactly when he did that but figured it was around the time that investment giant Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008, helping trigger the financial crisis.

He was hearing more and more bad news about the economy, and while he didn’t want to spike his $200 million condo project, he had “a feeling” that something was off.

“Nothing was sitting right. … Nothing was making sense,” he said.

Cherry said Stanhi was going to be bankrolled by Corus Bank, a Chicago lender that was shut down in 2009 as the economy spiraled, and whose collapse could have left Stanhi in limbo.

‘Toe’ in the market

Ultimately, Cherry sold the project site in 2010 for $810,000. In 2014, with the economy still shaky but on stronger footing, Eclipse developer Nic Steele bought the 0.8-acre parcel for $3 million, property records show.

Steele opened the eight-screen, 72,000-square-foot movie house in late 2016. Since then, Eclipse has been hit with several lawsuits alleging missed payments, and its $7.5 million construction loan went into default, records show.

The property’s foreclosure auction, previously scheduled for April 16, was postponed to April 30.

Las Vegas’ once-pummeled construction industry has come back to life the past several years, but no one has built a residential tower here for probably close to a decade.

Cherry didn’t rule out trying to put up another one, saying he’s “looking forward” to building Stanhi “in the future.” But his first residential development since before the recession is decidedly smaller: a 63-unit apartment complex.

As he described it, he’s putting a “toe back in the market.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

Business Videos
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
Henderson app developer part of Startup in Residence
Henderson based developers of the app On Point Barricade are taking part in Startup in Residence, a North America program dedicated to pairing tech companies with governments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sam's Town employees and customers talk of their love for the iconic casino
Longtime Sam's Town employees and customers love each other and love their casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas apartments rents
Las Vegas’ apartment market has accelerated in recent years. Developers are packing the suburbs with projects, landlords are on a buying spree, and tenants have filled buildings.
William Boyd talks about the birth of Sam's Town
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Sam's Town, William Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming and son of hotel namesake Sam Boyd, talks about how the casino became one of the first local properties in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
High Roller observation wheel turns five
The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Escape Room Industry Growing In Las Vegas
Escapology employees discuss the growing escape room industry in the U.S. and Las Vegas. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
El Cortez owner Kenny Epstein on running the iconic property
Kenny Epstein, owner of the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, talks about Jackie Gaughan mentorship and answers rumors about bodies in the basement at the mob-era casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LVCVA recommends construction of underground people mover
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the recommendation for an underground people mover for the convention center. The system would have the potential to expand and connect Downtown and the resort corridor all the way to McCarran. (Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA/Boring Company Press Conference
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced a collaboration with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to develop and operate an autonomous people mover system for the Las Vegas Convention Center District.
International Pizza Expo includes green and gluten free
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included companies focused on vegan and gluten free, and plant-based pizza boxes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo kicks off in Las Vegas
The first day of the International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center is everything Pizza. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
T-Mobile program aids guests with sensory needs
A program at T-Mobile Arena is designed to provide a more sensory friendly experience for guests.
Photo Booth Expo
Danielle May talks about how Simple Booth transformed her Volkswagen bus into a business.
Nevada Gaming Commission's highest fines
The highest fines assessed by the Nevada Gaming Commission, according to commission Chairman Tony Alamo: 1) Wynn Resorts Ltd., $20 million, 2019 2) CG Technology (then known as Cantor G&W Holdings), $5.5 million, 2014 3) The Mirage, $5 million ($3 million fine, $2 million compensatory payment), 2003 4) Stardust, $3 million, 1985 5) Santa Fe Station, $2.2 million ($1.5 million fine, $700,000 compensatory payment), 2005 6) Las Vegas Sands, $2 million, 2016 7) CG Technology, $1.75 million, 2018 8) CG Technology, $1.5 million (also $25,000 in escrow for underpaid patrons), 2016 9) Caesars Entertainment, $1.5 million, 2015 10) Imperial Palace, $1.5 million, 1989 11) Peppermill Casinos, $1 million, 2014
Tiny Pipe Home vs Shipping Crate
A Tiny pipe home was displayed at the International Builders Show this week in Las Vegas.
Auto repair shortage affects Las Vegas
The auto repair industry is facing a national shortage of workers.
Franchising industry booming
Experts say Las Vegas is a hotbed for the franchise industry.
Africa Love owner talks about his store in Las Vegas
Mara Diakhate, owner of Africa Love, gift and decor store, talks about his store in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Developer gets approval to build homes at Bonnie Springs
The Clark County Planning Commission has approved a plan to build 20 homes on the site of Bonnie Springs Ranch. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dig This opens new location In Las Vegas
Remember when you were a kid and played with construction toys in the sand box? Dig This Las Vegas has the same idea, except instead of toy bulldozers, you get to play with the real thing. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing