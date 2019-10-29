Can Can Room holding private parties, landlord’s lawyers allege

The latest allegations about the Las Vegas strip club, which had its business license revoked, came during a Tuesday hearing before District Judge Mark Denton.

Despite having its business license revoked, the Can Can Room has hosted “private parties” and held itself out as being open, attorneys for its landlord said in court Tuesday.

The Siegel Group’s general counsel, Sean Thueson, told District Judge Mark Denton that the doors are open at the Las Vegas strip club, the cash register is on, its website says the business is open, and “big flashing signs” outside still advertise the club.

He also said club owner Sam Aldabbagh is there “every day,” and that some dancers arrive on a daily basis as well. According to Thueson, Aldabbagh has been holding “private parties.”

“There’s no reason for them to be there if they’re not operating a business, but they are,” Thueson said.

The landlord sued Aldabbagh through the property’s holding company on Sept. 5, alleging he ran an illegal brothel there in violation of state law and his lease and refused to vacate the property.

Aldabbagh’s legal team said in court papers earlier this month that he “lawfully operated the world-famous” strip joint for more than 40 years and that his landlord launched a “campaign of harassment” against him and the club.

