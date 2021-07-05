$1.3M slots jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip

That was the third and, by far, largest jackpot hit this Independence Day weekend in Nevada.

Graciela P. of Santa Clarita, California, won $1,390,165.06 after hitting the Buffalo Grand progressive jackpot Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Sahara Las Vegas. (Sahara Las Vegas)

As Las Vegas locals and visitors prepared Sunday to be entertained by the fireworks spectacle on the Strip, one slots player prepared to figured out what to do with a million dollars.

Graciela P. of Santa Clarita, California, won $1,390,165.06 after hitting the Buffalo Grand progressive jackpot Sunday night at Sahara Las Vegas, according to a casino news release.

That was the third and, by far, largest jackpot hit this Independence Day weekend in Nevada. Earlier Sunday, Francisco (Frank) Diaz Martinez of California won $248,046.40 on the Texas Hold’Em progressive jackpot at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe.

On Friday, a Las Vegas player who chose to remain anonymous won $164,336 on the Dollar Storm Super Grand Progressive at Rampart Casino.

