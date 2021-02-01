60°F
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2021 - 3:28 pm
 
Most people hope to get their ducks in a row. Video poker players will accept their big cards in similar fashion.

A local player won $133,125.25 with a sequential royal flush progressive jackpot on a Reversible Royals video poker machine at Boulder Station.

The winning hand hit at 3:45 p.m. Friday, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson. The player, who wagered $1.25 on the hand, chose to remain anonymous.

It was the second sequential royal flush to hit at the southeast Las Vegas Valley casino in January. On Jan. 9, a player won $89,705 when the spades lined up.

Reversible Royals were also the rage at Red Rock Casino on Jan. 15 when two hit within hours of each other, netting the players $27,101 and $132,395, respectively.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

