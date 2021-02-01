$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley

The latest winner was one of four reversible royals to hit for major jackpots in January.

(Station Casinos)

Most people hope to get their ducks in a row. Video poker players will accept their big cards in similar fashion.

A local player won $133,125.25 with a sequential royal flush progressive jackpot on a Reversible Royals video poker machine at Boulder Station.

The winning hand hit at 3:45 p.m. Friday, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson. The player, who wagered $1.25 on the hand, chose to remain anonymous.

It was the second sequential royal flush to hit at the southeast Las Vegas Valley casino in January. On Jan. 9, a player won $89,705 when the spades lined up.

Reversible Royals were also the rage at Red Rock Casino on Jan. 15 when two hit within hours of each other, netting the players $27,101 and $132,395, respectively.

