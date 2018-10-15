Casinos & Gaming

Bellagio, born in 1998, reset the bar for Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2018 - 6:00 am
 

On a chilly fall evening 20 years ago, thousands of curious tourists and locals ringed an eight-acre lake to get their first look at what would become a signature attraction of the Bellagio: the dancing fountains.

After Bellagio opened, Las Vegas Boulevard was continually shut down during fountain shows because crowds overflowed onto the street.

“It was something that was completely new, and no one had ever seen anything like it before,” said Paul Berry, Bellagio’s first on-property executive.

The fountain project was undertaken by Los Angeles-based WET Design and its president and CEO, Mark Fuller, said Bellagio’s designer, Steve Wynn, wanted it to be unique.

“He gave us a big challenge, and we put our hearts and souls into it,” Fuller said. “He said, ‘I want the people when they experience this fountain to be removed emotionally from Las Vegas. I want them to be swept away. That’s why it’s important that this embrace music in ways that fountains have never done before.’”

The fountains are just one of several renowned features that have helped the Bellagio — named for an Italian village on Lake Como — set the standard for Strip resorts. There’s also its conservatory, its celebrity chef-designed restaurants, Cirque du Soleil’s aquatic show “O,” an art gallery that has housed Picassos, Monets and Warhols, and a poker room with a $20,000 buy-in.

Monday marks 20 years since opening night. New, glitzier resorts have opened on the Strip since the Bellagio debuted, but none can match its cachet as a Las Vegas icon.

“It’s a nice property right in the center of the Strip, and those fountains don’t just sell the property, they sell the whole Strip,” said Brent Pirosch, the Las Vegas-based director of gaming consulting for CBRE’s Global Gaming Group.

“Are there newer properties? Yeah, but they’re not in the dead center of the Strip with world-recognized fountains.”

The hotel was conceived and built by Steve Wynn and later bought by MGM Resorts International. Wynn’s vision resulted in some iconic landmarks and helped to create Las Vegas as a destination — most notably the famed fountains, which routinely rank high on lists of “Most Photographed Places in the U.S.”

“The Bellagio created that iconic part of Las Vegas, which is the fountain,” said David Schwartz, director of the Center for Gaming Research at UNLV.

Opening night

Most Las Vegans didn’t know what to expect from the $1.6 billion property, the most expensive hotel ever built at the time. Wynn was famously secretive about his projects, inviting only a few analysts and close associates inside during construction.

He offered a few tantalizing details about the interior after one of the most elaborate Las Vegas building implosions in history. Wynn staged a coordinated show in which a cannonball volley from Treasure Island resulted in the destruction of the Dunes. The implosion of the Dunes was filmed for a 1994 made-for-TV movie, “Treasure Island: The Adventure Begins,” executive produced by Wynn.

Berry remembered walking around the property the night before the opening.

“The lights and the whistles and bells were going off in tests, but there were no customers,” he said. “That was the last time it would ever be like that.”

Former Gov. Bob Miller, who became a member of the Wynn Resorts board of directors after leaving office, said at the time that

“nothing could have prepared” him for the grandeur of the resort’s opening night.

Even today, the resort continues to outpace expectations. Annual reports from MGM show the property has historically outperformed all of the company’s other properties. In 2017, Bellagio had almost 1½ times the operating income that the next-best performing property, MGM Grand, recorded. And, in the first six months of this year, Bellagio had the highest operating income among all MGM properties globally.

Randy Morton, president and chief operating officer of the Bellagio, said he believes much of the resort’s success can be attributed to it being built at a time when dependence on the casino as the main profit center was lessening and nongaming amenities were becoming the focus. That resulted in a greater emphasis on the room product, the retail, the “O” show, the restaurants and the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art.

Schwartz said the strategy has paid off, as nongaming revenues have increased over time, while revenue from gaming alone has decreased.

“This is a trend that started with the Mirage back in 1989, and really amplified with Bellagio,” he said.

Tourism

The Bellagio’s conservatory is another distinctive feature. About 20,000 people pass through it every day, except during the holiday season when the count rises to around 30,000. The show is changed out five times a year for the four seasons and Chinese New Year.

Every time the show is changed, a dedicated group of fans stays at the hotel so they can observe and experience the five-day change-out by the horticulture and conservatory teams.

Las Vegas resident Julie Posocco visited the conservatory Thursday and said she comes to the property for “every change.”

“It makes you feel like you’re somewhere else,” she said.

Her friend, Christine Weisner, of Kitchener, Ontario, is a crew member for WestJet who visits Las Vegas regularly. “Just walking in — the smell,” Weisner said. “You always see something different. Everybody knows about the fountains; not everybody knows about the gardens.”

“O,” Cirque du Soleil’s second Las Vegas show, was a fresh innovation when it arrived and it continues to win five-minute standing ovations at most performances, which are frequently sold out.

In 2004, Bellagio grew to 4,000 rooms with the addition of the Spa Tower. Unlike other hotel expansions, Bellagio didn’t add a new check-in desk with the expansion, preferring to keep a single location for arrivals and departures under the Dale Chihully canopy of glass flower petals in the lobby. Berry said that sculpture was modified three weeks into the initial opening because Wynn wanted more flower petals.

Another modification brought on by the arrival of the Spa Tower was the elimination of an elegant staircase that actress Julia Roberts descended in the remake of “Oceans 11,” released in 2001. It was removed to provide access to new rooms and suites.

Las Vegan Al Hernandez stood outside at the Bellagio fountains Thursday, waiting for an afternoon show. He’s a repeat visitor who returns when he has company. “I’ve got a lot of airline friends that come 17 times a year,” he said.

One of them, Mario Portales of New York, was on his first visit to Las Vegas and said he was curious about the fountains. “I wanted to see it. I wanted to experience Vegas.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority recorded more than a 10 percent uptick in visitation in the first year the Bellagio was open, but it is unclear how much of that bump can be attributed to the opening of the Bellagio alone.

“Time and again, Las Vegas has recreated itself and in 1998 the Bellagio kicked off another era of reimagination,” said Jeremy Handel, an LVCVA spokesman. “While we don’t gather resort specific information, we do know that the hard work resorts and attractions do every day continues to pique the interests of our guests and is part of the widespread appeal Las Vegas has for first-time visitors and frequent visitors alike.”

Features replicated

The Bellagio delivered the luxury experience so well that competitors soon followed suit.

“Just as had happened with The Mirage nine years earlier, it really prompted a lot of other properties to become more luxurious,” Schwartz said.

Some of Bellagio’s key features also were replicated elsewhere.

The art gallery was a point of pride for Wynn, who placed artwork in his other resorts, and inspired MGM to place public art in some of its other properties.

MGM now is taking the Bellagio overseas, opening the nongaming Bellagio Shanghai in China earlier this year and planning to open a Bellagio-branded property in Dubai in 2021.

Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace resorts in Macau have lakes with fountain shows. The Wynn Macau added color to the light system and fireballs similar to those featured in the volcano at The Mirage.

Wynn also developed a production show, “Le Reve,” at Wynn Las Vegas, with characteristics similar to those of “O.”

“Wynn (Las Vegas), and Encore (Las Vegas), and even the Venetian and Palazzo and Aria — they’ve all used the strength of the Bellagio model when they’ve developed their own properties,” Pirosch said.

Employee loyalty

When MGM Resorts International celebrates the 20th anniversary of the opening of Bellagio Monday, it will have a special salute to the employees who have been there since the first day — all 2,000 of them.

“To have that many members stay for 20 years is a remarkable feat for our industry and speaks volumes not only about the experience we’ve created for our guests , but also the family we’ve become,” said Morton.

For 24 hours, incorporating every shift, the 8,000 workers at Bellagio will enjoy special menu items (and cake) in Mangia, the company dining hall.

During the celebration, photos from the construction of the resort and original photos of the Day One employees will be displayed. A chocolate- and vanilla-flavored cake created by Bellagio’s pastry team will feature five ivory-colored tiers with the words “Celebrate Bellagio” artfully inscribed on the second and third tier with a “20” on the top tier. A golden frame with a picture of Bellagio will sit at the base of the cake.

The menu will feature employee favorites, including “Jim’s Plate,” a dining alternative MGM offers that includes chicken, fish and a variety of healthy food options.

To Morton, the Bellagio as a building is fine, but he believes it’s the staff that differentiates Bellagio from the other properties in Southern Nevada.

Morton said Mangia is his favorite place in the building, and he never tires of watching the fountain show, especially the part choreographed to the Frank Sinatra standard “Fly Me to the Moon.”

“While our building is most certainly beautiful,” he said, “what really makes Bellagio so special is the incredible dedication, commitment to guest service and attention to detail from each one of our employees.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Heidi Knapp Rinella contributed to this story.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Business
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20 – Tara Mack
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Facial recognition software at G2E – Todd Prince
Shing Tao, CEO of Las Vegas-based Remark Holdings, talks about his facial recognition product. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bobby Baldwin to leave MGM
MGM Resorts International executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin is set to leave MGM.
Caesars has new armed emergency response teams
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has created armed emergency response teams. They are composed of former military and law enforcement officials. "These teams provide valuable additional security capabilities,” Caesars spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said. Caesars is hiring Security Saturation Team supervisors, managers and officers, according to LinkedIn. The company did not say how many people it plans to hire for the units. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, airlines prepare for CES
CES in January is expected to attract more than 180,000 attendees. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
AGS partners with Vegas Golden Knights
AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions. It announced a marketing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Entertainment
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20 – Tara Mack
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like