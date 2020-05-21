Boyd Gaming to reopen Kansas Star casino on Saturday

After opening casino properties in Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday, Las Vegas-based Boyd will open the doors of its Kansas Star Casino with new cleaning protocols.

Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. will reopen its eighth casino property Saturday in Mulvane, Kansas, near Wichita, the company announced Wednesday.

The Kansas Star Casino Hotel Event Center reopens at 9 a.m. Las Vegas time with gaming initially temporarily limited to slot machines only, with table games and live poker remaining closed during the first reopening phase.

The company has initiated its “Boyd Clean” protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of employees and guests.

“As we reopen our doors, the health and safety of our customers, our team members and the community will be our highest priority,” said Jeff Babinski, vice president and general manager of Kansas Star. “Throughout our property, we will implement comprehensive safety protocols approved by local, state and federal health officials. We are excited for the opportunity to reopen Kansas Star, and we look forward to offering our customers an enjoyable – and safe – entertainment experience.”

The property initiated mandatory face coverings and temperature check for all employees; temperature checks and screening of all guests upon entry; social distancing requirements on the casino floor and in restaurants; hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the property; enhanced cleaning and sanitation on high-touch surfaces, including slot machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons; and additional training for employees.

Boyd previously opened casinos in Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday.

