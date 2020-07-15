Caesars, Eldorado merger comes as companies take a hit from pandemic

Eldorado and Caesars’ regional properties are performing much better than their destination properties.

Tourists cross Las Vegas Boulevard near Paris hotel-casino on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. have offered a glimpse into their performance since reopening, just before their $17.3 billion merger is expected to close.

The companies released preliminary estimates on Wednesday. Overall, the findings show that regional properties fared far better than those in destination markets.

By March 31, both companies had temporarily closed down all of their domestic operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 17 out of Eldorado’s 19 properties — excluding divested properties — had reopened in nine states. Caesars had opened 20 properties in seven states by that time, out of the more than 35 it owns, operates or manages in the U.S.

Net revenues for Eldorado’s 14 regional properties for the period between reopening and June 30 were down 9 percent compared to the same period the year prior. Operating income was up 24 percent.

The company’s reopened destination properties — which include its three Reno properties: Eldorado Reno, Silver Legacy Reno and Circus Circus Reno — were hit harder. Net revenues were down 42 percent for the period between reopening and June 30, compared to the prior year period. Operating income was down 59 percent.

The discrepancies between regional and destination performance were mirrored in Caesars’ summary.

Revenues for Caesars’ reopened regional properties between reopening and June 30 were up between 9 and 11 percent compared to the year prior. Operating income for that period increased between 125 and 135 percent.

Meanwhile, revenues at its reopened Nevada properties and Harrah’s New Orleans were down between 43 and 45 percent for the period between resuming operations and June 30, compared to the previous year. Operating income was down between 75 and 85 percent compared to the previous year.

Eldorado’s acquisition of Caesars is expected to close this month, pending approval from the New Jersey Casino Control Board, which meets Wednesday.

