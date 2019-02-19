Caesars investor Carl Icahn encouraging company be sold

The exterior of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Reveiw-Journal)

Carl Icahn, who has a 10 percent interest in Caesars Entertainment, is encouraging the company be sold. (Mark Lennihan/AP, File)

Carl Icahn, the activist hedge fund investor, confirmed he has built up nearly a 10 percent stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp. and is encouraging that the company be sold.

Icahn spent $566 million to acquire shares and convertible bonds equivalent to 9.8 percent of Caesars Entertainment, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings published Tuesday.

The investor believes that “shareholder value might be best served, and enhanced, by selling the company,” he said in the filing. Icahn will seek board seats, “including, if necessary, by nominating a slate of directors at the 2019 Annual Meeting.”

The 83-year-old said he doesn’t want the board to extend CEO Mark Frissora’s contract or hire a new leader until he has time to speak with the board.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

