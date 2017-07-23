Casinos & Gaming

Esport wagering remains murky area for casinos

By Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2017 - 4:00 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2017 - 11:44 pm

The casino industry is working to integrate gambling with esports, or competitive video gaming.

But it’s already happening inside Las Vegas casinos — and has been since at least 2005.

Some casino operators, the Nevada Gaming Control Board and parents of underage esport event attendees either did not know that gambling was happening, or had only a rough idea.

“Generally speaking, it is not illegal to wager socially, unless somebody is taking a cut,” said A.G. Burnett, chairman of the Control Board. “If anything inappropriate is going on, then we will certainly delve into that very deeply.”

Various Las Vegas casinos have hosted an annual video gaming tournament called the Evolution Championship Series, or Evo, since 2005. Mandalay Bay hosted the three-day tournament dedicated to the fighting genre of video games July 14-16.

The fighting game community has its own unique culture in the video gaming world. That culture comes with something called money matches, which occur informally outside of tournament games.

Money matches

“People play for pride, usually, just to say, ‘Let’s put something on the line,’” said, Nick Navas, who refereed during the Evo tournament at Mandalay Bay. “A money match is somebody saying, ‘Hey, buddy, I’ll play you for 5 bucks. Whoever wins — here’s your 5 bucks, here’s my 5 bucks, boom.’ And sometimes it gets really exciting, and people will go, ‘OK, I’m going to put my money to back that guy.’”

Most money matches happen with $5, but Navas said he’s seen it escalate to up to $3,000.

Technically, this sort of thing is forbidden at tournaments. But it happens anyway.

“Gambling is prohibited in and/or around the event hall. Any player that gambles on the property will be immediately ejected from the tournament, and may be banned,” the tournament rules state on the event’s website.

“Everyone says that,” said Sam McMullen, CEO and co-founder of FiveGen, which is working with the Control Board to create standards and regulations for the esports industry. Nobody wants to alienate underage players, who are a major part of the esports audience, he said.

Bassem “Bear” Dahdouh, one of the organizers for Evo, said “staff will ensure that anything of that nature is stopped” — mostly, he said, because gambling adds “an extra amount of pressure for no reason.”

Prohibited?

Jordan Aguda, a Las Vegas-based gamer, made about $35 from winning money matches within 30 minutes July 14, opening day of Evo.

Money matches are a way to test his skills by challenging a more advanced player, and possibly get a free dinner, he said.

“It’s not going to pay my bills, but it’s fun,” Aguda said. “If somebody said, ‘Hey, you want to play?’ I’m putting maybe 70 percent effort in, but if there’s $5 or $10 on the line, then my eyes are going to be locked on that screen.”

ChezRey Richardson, a 25-year-old gamer from Austin, Texas, only participated in one money match during Evo, he said, but enjoyed watching “a whole bunch” at a Salty Suite — an informal money match party — in the evening following the first day of Evo.

“Somebody rented a hotel room, it was pretty crowded. There were probably 40, maybe 50 people there,” Richardson said.

It’s a way for players who didn’t make it very far in the tournament to get a second chance to prove themselves by challenging those who beat them or other players to a match, Richardson said.

“Of course, some people just want to make extra money,” he said, adding that’s where most of the side betting happens.

Richardson said he didn’t participate in any of the betting. He went to learn about which players he should keep an eye on.

“Money matches can tell you a lot, like who to look out for in the future, or who is just a really good player,” he said, adding that he found out about the Salty Suite through word of mouth.

As far as he knows, nobody was getting a cut of the bets, he said.

What gambling?

Renae Bonestroo, who attended Evo with her husband and two sons from Iowa, said she had no idea that any type of gambling was taking place. She said she felt angry to learn that money matches are part of her 17-year old son’s hobby.

“It’s an outlet for kids to have fun,” Bonestroo said. At the same time, she said she would be against formally regulating wagering at esports events.

Marine Jacque, who attended Evo with her 17-year-old son Maceu Phillips felt the same way.

“As a mom, I have concerns,” Jacque said, “What do you do with the kids who are under 21?”

Karl Bennison, the chief of enforcement for the Nevada Gaming Control Board, said he was aware of some social betting taking place at Evo.

“It doesn’t sound like the licensee is behind it or encouraging it, or promoting it,” he said. “It sounds like it’s at a social level at this point.”

After learning details about money matches, Burnett said he intends to have a discussion with licensees and tournament organizers to make sure everybody is aware of what wagering may be going on, and to make sure nothing illegal is happening.

If somebody is taking a cut, the board will “certainly go after someone,” he said.

The Control Board has sent cease and desist letters to “some” online operators, which take a percentage of a formalized social wagering system. Burnett declined to name the operators.

McMullen said bringing this betting activity to the attention of casinos and regulators poses an opportunity.

“Regardless of type — both social and informal — money matching and internationally formal bookmaking is happening,” McMullen said. “This wagering presents a huge opportunity for Nevada if we can get our arms around how to make it technologically viable and standardized to be available to a public that clearly wants us to create a way for it to be legal and possible.”

Various casinos have hosted Evo since 2005, including Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Caesars Palace and Paris Las Vegas. It is unclear whether casino operators were aware of widespread social wagering during Evo because various casino spokesmen did not respond to a request for comment.

MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Mary Hynes did not address whether the company was aware of money matches, but said, “We typically don’t monitor the social interactions of our guests.”

Murky waters

Although social betting is legal, there is reason for casino operators to have some qualms.

“Broadly, when money is being exchanged on a casino floor in the context of gambling of any sort and the casino isn’t involved, that’s a potential liability for the licensee,” said Chris Grove, co-director of the Nevada Esports Alliance, which was formed in February in hopes of making Nevada the esports industry hub.

“From a casino perspective, I don’t know if they ever thought about it. … Everything that contextualizes Evo for a casino is basically how they contextualize any event … and usually those don’t have a ton of side-betting involved,” Grove said. “From a parental perspective, it’s always hard to believe what your kids are actually up to.”

Momentum is building to create standards and regulations to make esports betting as readily available as other sports betting.

“We are working on meeting the demand of the gamers in terms of wagering in the sports books at the casinos,” Burnett said.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Mecum Car Auction in Las Vegas
The Mecum Auctions is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Construction underway for new Google Data Center
Henderson is slated to be home to a new Google data center in December 2020. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved $25.2 million in tax abatements for Design LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google. The company plans to build the data center on 64 acres of land on Warm Springs Road west of Boulder Highway.
Anthony Rufo talks about his new product, an in-home digital companion and monitor.
Anthony Rufo talks about his new product, HAPPIE Home technology, an in-home digital companion and monitor designed for unpaid family caregivers that gives personalized alerts, messages and reminders. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Holiday parades help bring shoppers to Downtown Summerlin
Sports Town USA floor manager Angela Gardonio talks about the work that goes into the Downtown Summerlin holiday parades and how they benefit her and other businesses there.
Final vote on CG Technology
Final commission vote on the $2 million settlement for CG Technology.
Happie Home Startup Establishing Headquarters In Las Vegas
Digital companion startup company Happie Home is establishing its headquarters in Las Vegas after receiving tax abatements from the Governor's Office of Economic Development on Nov. 15. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Facebook-branded space inside of Macy’s at the Fashion Show shopping center
A Facebook-branded space inside of Macy’s at the Fashion Show shopping center will showcase 13 small businesses in November and December and seven in January. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
T-Mobile uses ticketing data to plan for event
T-Mobile Executive Director of Arena Operations explains how ticket sales data and demographics help plan staffing, vendors, parking and operations for an event.
Costco opens its doors in southwest Henderson
Costco has opened its fifth Las Vegas-area location near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas strip mall and office park
The Krausz Cos. and WG Group bought a strip mall and an office park in Las Vegas for nearly $80 million total. They acquired a portion of Tropicana Beltway Center in the southwest valley for $59 million. They also acquired the Westbay office complex in the Las Vegas Medical District. The buyers are former owners of The Gramercy, a once-mothballed mixed-use project in the Las Vegas suburbs. They sold The Gramercy in phases for more than $100 million.
Mario Barth talks about the growth of the tattoo industry
Celebrity tattoo artist and business owner Mario Barth talks about the growth of the tattoo industry at The World of Tattoo industry trade show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas
$7.5M Las Vegas pot dispensary opens near Las Vegas Strip
Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, opened to the public Thursday. It has entertainment including an interactive floor and floating orbs. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars CEO to step down next year
Caesars Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Frissora will leave the casino company in February. Frissora has been CEO since July 2015. He was named CEO right after Caesars' operating company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Caesars Entertainment emerged from bankruptcy protection in October 2017 Before Caesars, Frissora spent seven years as chairman and CEO of Naples, Fla.,-based Hertz He led the consolidation of the rental-car industry through Hertz‘s acquisition of the Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group.
Planet 13 in Las Vegas adds twist to marijuana dispensary look
Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, opened to the public Thursday. The dispensary is located near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, near Trump International, in Las Vegas. Planet 13 has plans in the future for a coffee shop, a tasting room for marijuana-infused beer and wine, a lounge for consuming marijuana on site if that is legalized and space for food.
Caesars Entertainment opening 2 resorts in Dubai
Cove Beach will open on Meraas’ Bluewaters Island in Dubai in November and Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and The Residences at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai will open in December. (Caesars Entertainment)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Facial recognition software at G2E – Todd Prince
Shing Tao, CEO of Las Vegas-based Remark Holdings, talks about his facial recognition product. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bobby Baldwin to leave MGM
MGM Resorts International executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin is set to leave MGM.
Caesars has new armed emergency response teams
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has created armed emergency response teams. They are composed of former military and law enforcement officials. "These teams provide valuable additional security capabilities,” Caesars spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said. Caesars is hiring Security Saturation Team supervisors, managers and officers, according to LinkedIn. The company did not say how many people it plans to hire for the units. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, airlines prepare for CES
CES in January is expected to attract more than 180,000 attendees. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
AGS partners with Vegas Golden Knights
AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions. It announced a marketing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like