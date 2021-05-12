Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has waived occupancy restrictions at some Las Vegas casinos. Here’s a list of casinos now allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Capacity restrictions are coming to an end in Las Vegas casinos.

As of May 1, Clark County gaming floors were given the green light to raise occupancy limits from 50 percent to 80 percent. Some casinos also have received special permission from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to do away with occupancy restrictions entirely.

Las Vegas casinos have been operating under capacity restrictions since reopening last summer. All Nevada casinos may have a chance to remove capacity limits and social distancing requirements on June 1, a goal date set by Gov. Steve Sisolak, so long as the state’s vaccination rates improve.

Here’s a list of which properties’ casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity.

Silverton

Effective Wednesday, the casino at Silverton can operate at full capacity. The off-Strip hotel-casino also announced it was eliminating social distancing requirements on the casino floor and removing plexiglass dividers at gaming tables and machines.

Guests and employees will still be required to wear a mask, as well as practice social distancing off the casino floor, a release said.

“We’ve been working hard to adjust with the ever-changing conditions to ensure the safest environment for our employees and guests,” said Robert Kunkle, Silverton president. “Our team answered the call to do their part to help return not only Silverton, but the city of Las Vegas, to a sense of normalcy, and for that, I am most grateful and proud.”

Silverton received control board approval to lift restrictions after hosting on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics for employees and their families.

Station Casinos

As of Wednesday, Station Casinos can operate casinos at full capacity at all of its properties, including Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station.

Red Rock Resorts Inc., a publicly traded holding company that manages and owns a portion of Station Casinos, recently agreed to sell the Strip-adjacent property Palms. The remaining properties in its Las Vegas portfolio — Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson — have yet to reopen since closing their doors in March 2020.

Station Casinos said it has vaccinated “an overwhelming majority” of its staff. It has opened vaccination clinics across all of its properties since early April, and said it would continue internal vaccination efforts and its vaccination awareness campaign into the summer.

MGM Resorts International properties

MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday that it can operate casino floors at 100 percent capacity with no social distancing at Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.

“This is yet another major milestone in Las Vegas’ incredible recovery and a testament to the importance of vaccination in the effort to full reopen our community,” CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement. “We will working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols designed to protect our employees, guests and community.”

The Strat

The Strat was able to move its casino floor to 100 percent capacity on Monday.

“Our team worked diligently to meet the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s requirements, which not only advance us to the next step in safely reopening Las Vegas, but also enhance our guest experience,” The Strat’s vice president and general manager, Stephen Thayer, said. “We will continue to support additional measures, including mask mandates, to provide a safe and healthy environment for team members and guests.”

The property’s ownership group, Golden Entertainment, held vaccine clinics for its employees and their families at a number of its Southern Nevada properties. Nearly 6,000 Nevadans work at the company’s casinos, gaming route operations and PT’s Tavern locations, the company said last month.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore

On May 3, casino floors at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore were given permission to operate at 100 percent capacity and remove plexiglass dividers from table games and slot machines.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board’s decision came after Wynn Resorts Ltd. had showed that it had 88 percent of its employees vaccinated as of May 1.

Wynn had been encouraging staff to get shots, sharing videos discussing the benefits of the vaccinations and offering on-site clinics. Workers who do not get inoculated are required to take a COVID-19 test weekly.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

On May 1, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to lift occupancy restrictions and remove social distancing restrictions and plastic barriers at gaming tables.

The property said 80 percent of its active workforce had been vaccinated as of May 4, with each vaccination card verified through the resort’s COVID response team.

The high vaccination rates follow various incentives — including cash bonuses — set by the property as part of an internal vaccination campaign that launched last month.

“We believe the only clear path to normalcy and bringing our entire workforce back is through vaccinations,” property CEO and President William McBeath said in a release. “It’s pertinent to not only The Cosmopolitan, but to our entire industry in ensuring travel can safely return to the destination. I could not be more proud of our team for doing their part to protect our city.”

