Here’s what will happen at The Mirage before it closes

Before The Mirage, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s most iconic hotel-casinos, closes for good on July 17, there are a few details last-time visitors should know.

The Mirage is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, July 5, 2024. The property will close on July 17 and is scheduled to reopen as Hard Rock Las Vegas in spring 2027. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guest play machines at The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, July 5, 2024. The property will close on July 17 and is scheduled to reopen as Hard Rock Las Vegas in spring 2027. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The July 17 closing of The Mirage hotel-casino, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s most iconic properties, will mark the end of an era.

But before the resort shuts its doors, there are a number of steps that need to be taken. Hard Rock International, which purchased The Mirage from MGM Resorts International in 2023 for $1.08 billion, has a detailed plan in place for the Las Vegas property’s last days.

And, yes, there is something in store for the famous Mirage volcano attraction. Exactly what will be a surprise, according to The Mirage.

Hotel operations will be among the first dominoes to fall, according to the hotel-casino. Gaming activities will end not long after. Then the Mirage’s assets and inventory will be dealt with; some will be liquidated, while other parts of the casino’s legacy are likely to be preserved.

The final day to stay overnight at The Mirage is Sunday. The entire hotel, consisting of more than 3,000 guest rooms, suites and villas, must be checked thoroughly to ensure they are no longer occupied in the days following, the company said. The rooms will be sealed off one-by-one before each floor of the hotel is permanently closed.

All gambling activity at The Mirage will begin to wind down around midnight on Wednesday, July 17, the hotel-casino said. Mirage officials expect the process to be completed by 2 a.m. Officials want a few hours as a buffer for financial reporting purposes, as a new gambling day begins at 6 a.m. in Nevada.

Anyone looking to cash in Mirage casino chips after the closure has some time to do so. Chips can be redeemed at Treasure Island for 120 days after July 17, according to the hotel-casino. Slot vouchers can be mailed in.

Hard Rock will hold a press conference around 9 a.m. on July 17. Jim Allen, chairman of HRI and CEO of Seminole Gaming, will speak, as will Mirage President Joe Lupo. A handful of Day 1 Mirage employees will be recognized for their contributions.

Alan Feldman, distinguished fellow in responsible gaming for UNLV’s International Gaming Institute and a longtime Las Vegas casino communications and policy professional, is also expected to attend. Feldman was there on opening night in 1989, alongside the resort’s founder, Steve Wynn, and his now ex-wife, Elaine.

Mirage employees to get chance to bid

After the conclusion of The Mirage’s public-facing operations, some of the property’s physical assets will be addressed. Mirage employees will have an opportunity to bid on art and other nostalgic items at a large-scale auction tentatively scheduled for mid-August.

The Neon Museum may eventually receive some Mirage signage, the hotel said, though exactly what pieces the Las Vegas-based attraction could get remains unclear.

Also as part of its closing responsibilities, The Mirage is holding a six-day promotion to pay out all remaining progressive jackpot money collected from slots and table games. Nearly $1.6 million in guaranteed cash prizes will be given away Monday through Saturday before the promotion concludes on July 16.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and the Guitar Hotel Las Vegas are expected to open in 2027. The multi-year project of transforming the 80-acre Mirage into a Hard Rock-branded property will include a total renovation of the existing facility and the construction of a 700-foot-tall guitar-shaped hotel tower, similar to the one in South Florida. The guitar tower will sit on the grounds where the Mirage volcano is currently located.

The Mirage will be the second Las Vegas Strip property to shut down this year, following the April 2 closure of the Tropicana.

