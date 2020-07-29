Las Vegas Sands to continue paying workers through at least Oct. 31

Las Vegas Sands Corp. will continue to offer its employees pay and benefits through at least Oct. 31.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. will continue to offer its employees pay and benefits through at least Oct. 31.

The company is the only gaming operator of the state’s six largest that has not furloughed staff, despite Las Vegas tourism taking a major hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees were made aware of the change in a Wednesday letter signed by Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

“We value your contributions and loyalty, which is why we will strive to maintain this support for as long as possible amid this challenging business climate,” the letter reads.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

