Luxor, Wet Republic MGM workers in Las Vegas positive for coronavirus, MGM says

“Several” MGM Resorts International employees have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

MGM spokesman Brian Ahern told the Review-Journal Saturday the “only” confirmed cases are an employee at the Luxor and another at the Wet Republic pool.

In a letter sent to employees Friday evening signed by President and Chief Operating Officer Bill Hornbuckle, the company said “we expect that there will be more in the coming days.”

Co-workers and individuals who have had “close prolonged contact” with the employees who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 have been notified.

“We are working with the health district to address these cases as quickly as we can,” the letter said.

It is unclear if the individuals who tested presumptive positive at the company are a part of the eight cases the Southern Nevada Health District announced earlier Friday.

Hornbuckle recommended all corporate employees whose teams are able to work from home do so beginning next week.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said a part-time employee at Aria who wished to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job. “Though we are constantly using hand sanitizer and cleaning our space, we are put in contact with hundreds of people every day.”

Arturo Tavira, who was a part-time busser at Le Cirque in Bellagio, said, “The casino employees who are still working right now are subject to a life-threatening illness.” But “you can’t close down a casino. The show goes on.”

A full-time front desk worker at Aria said the presumptive positive cases at the company is “nerve-wracking.”

“(I asked if) we were able to wear masks,” said the employee, who also wished to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job. “They said ‘If you decide to wear masks, we’ll tell you to go home.’ … They don’t want to scare the guests.”

