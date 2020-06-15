Masks remain optional for casino guests, control board head says

The state Gaming Control Board isn’t reconsidering requiring facial coverings for casino patrons, but it would if new COVID-19 cases would overburden Southern Nevada hospitals.

People enter the Golden Nugget at 12:01 a.m. as hotel-casinos reopen in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan (Courtesy)

“Per our current policy, all casino employees must be wearing masks. Licensees must have masks available for patrons and should strongly encourage patrons to wear them,” Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan told the Review-Journal on Monday.

“These policies were created and implemented based on guidance and feedback from medical professionals and from the state’s testing data, testing capacity, and contact tracing,” she said. “If that data changes and our percentage of positive cases increase, I would consider additional measures to ensure our health care system is not overburdened.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak has said he has been encouraged that many people are following the advice of Nevada health care professionals about wearing facial coverings and maintaining social distancing when in public settings, including in casinos. But he has not ordered people to wear coverings in public places.

While the Control Board also has not ordered casino patrons to wear a facial covering, individual properties can require it, and some have ordered table game players to do so.

Several casino industry analysts and Review-Journal reporters have observed inconsistencies in the following of social distancing recommendations and in the wearing of masks in casinos.

