Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees

Frequent travelers to Las Vegas often vocalize their dislike for something at nearly every hotel on the Strip: resort fees.

Direct booking and travel service sites don’t include this additional fee – sometimes up to $50 – in the advertised room rate for resorts on and around the Strip, but almost all properties now have the additional charge.

Resort fees are a tacked-on rate during the booking process that covers additional amenities at a property, often including high-speed internet, fitness center access, news subscriptions and premium TV options. They allow companies to advertise a lower listed price and give a consistent revenue stream for amenities when room prices change. Several high-profile companies, Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International, recently increased their fees.

Only a few accommodations in the resort corridor and in downtown Las Vegas don’t require the additional cost. These options are great for the budget traveler who’s looking for center Strip action, condominium-like amenities or a room above the Fremont Street Experience.

Here are a few options on or near the Strip, or in downtown Las Vegas, that don’t add the nightly fee, as of February 2024.

On the Strip:

— Best Western Plus Casino Royale-Center Strip, 3411 Las Vegas Boulevard S

— Travelodge by Wyndham Center Strip, 3735 Las Vegas Boulevard S

Near the Strip:

— Desert Rose Resort, 5051 Duke Ellington Way,

— Club Wyndham Grand Desert, 265 E Harmon Ave.

Downtown:

— Four Queens, 202 Fremont St.

— Binion’s Gambling Hall and Hotel, 128 Fremont St.

