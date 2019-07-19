Player wins more than $55K playing bingo at Las Vegas casino

A local player won big, just in time for the weekend, at a Las Vegas casino.

Arizona Charlie's hotel-casino on 740 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Thursday, a Las Vegas Valley resident won $55,461 playing bingo at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 South Decatur Blvd., the casino reported.

The winner was playing Charlie’s Double Progressive Bingo, a coverall game that can only be won within the posted number of balls, which starts at 32 and progresses up to 35 numbers called. The lucky player won on the 35th number called, the casino said in a statement.

The casino said the Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Arizona Charlie’s Decatur locations offer Las Vegas’ only 24-hour bingo sessions, with sessions held every odd hour.