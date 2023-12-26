46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Powerball at $685M after Christmas drawing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2023 - 8:38 am
 
People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, ...
People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Rick Willems shows the Powerball tickets that he purchased at Cigarettes and More on Wednesday, ...
Rick Willems shows the Powerball tickets that he purchased at Cigarettes and More on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Pineville, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Nobody won Powerball for Christmas. That means someone can win Powerball on Wednesday — even those in the Las Vegas Valley willing to trek to Primm.

The winning numbers Monday were: 5, 12, 20, 24, 29, and the Powerball was 4. The jackpot was worth $638 million. Wednesday’s drawing will be worth $685 million, with a cash payout of $344.7 million.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the lottery’s website. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

By the way, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth $73 million.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
2
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
3
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
4
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
5
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fireworks erupt about the new Durango Casino on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Bask ...
The biggest stories on the Strip in 2023
By / RJ

The world’s eyes were on Las Vegas this year (on the Strip and off) — a little more than usual in 2023. Here are the top casino and tourism stories.

More stories
$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Minnesota visitor wins $292K poker jackpot at off-Strip casino
Minnesota visitor wins $292K poker jackpot at off-Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
Records fall with best October on record for Nevada gaming win
Records fall with best October on record for Nevada gaming win