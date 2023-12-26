Powerball at $685M after Christmas drawing

Nobody won Powerball for Christmas. That means someone can win Powerball on Wednesday — even those in the Las Vegas Valley willing to trek to Primm.

People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rick Willems shows the Powerball tickets that he purchased at Cigarettes and More on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Pineville, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Nobody won Powerball for Christmas. That means someone can win Powerball on Wednesday — even those in the Las Vegas Valley willing to trek to Primm.

The winning numbers Monday were: 5, 12, 20, 24, 29, and the Powerball was 4. The jackpot was worth $638 million. Wednesday’s drawing will be worth $685 million, with a cash payout of $344.7 million.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the lottery’s website. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

By the way, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth $73 million.

