Rio sets reopening date

Caesar’s off-Strip property will welcome guests on weekends while the gaming floor to be open daily. Penn & Teller will return to performances.

The Rio is photographed on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Entertainment Inc. plans to reopen its final U.S. property next month.

The Rio is set to open its doors once again on Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. The hotel will be open Thursdays through Mondays, and the casino will be open seven days a week, according to a Thursday statement from the company.

“The past nine months have been filled with challenges, as well as opportunities including the merging of our two gaming companies to form the new Caesars Entertainment,” said Caesars President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Carano in the statement. “We look forward to welcoming our Team Members and Guests back to Rio with their health and safety still top of mind.”

Dining and drink amenities will include the All-American Bar & Grille, Hash House A Go Go, Starbucks, VooDoo Steak, Sports Deli, Shutters Bar, iBar, Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar, Race & Sports Book Bar and Masquerade Bar. The property will also offer a fitness center and Rio Logo gift shop. Valet will remain closed.

On the casino floor, guests will be able to play slot machines, keno and table games. The property will also debut its newly-branded William Hill Sports Book on opening day, which has self-service sports betting kiosks and live, in-play wagering.

During the holiday season, hotel reservations will be available seven days a week from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.