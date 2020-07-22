97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Casinos & Gaming

Sands reports 97% revenue drop in Q2, forecasts bleak 2020 for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2020 - 1:50 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2020 - 8:07 pm

Las Vegas Sands Corp. executives offered a gloomy near-term forecast of the company’s Las Vegas business — the meetings and conventions industry — when they reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas-based company’s net revenue plunged 97.1 percent in the second quarter to $98 million compared with $3.334 billion in the same quarter a year ago, and the casino company showed net losses amid the coronavirus pandemic and casino shutdowns across the world.

The company was the first Las Vegas-based casino operator to report second-quarter earnings.

Sands’ Venetian and Palazzo resorts were closed for more than two-thirds of the quarter that ended June 30, reopening June 4. The company was also handicapped in Macao by border closures from nearby Guangdong province that were in place most of the quarter.

The Chinese central government has started to relax the border policies with Guangdong, but there are still restrictions in place from Hong Kong.

Bleak outlook

Sands Chief Operating Officer Rob Goldstein told analysts on a conference call with investors Wednesday that the outlook for the company’s venerable meetings and conventions business is bleak for the rest of the year.

“Of all (our markets, Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore), I view Las Vegas least favorably,” Goldstein said. “Las Vegas, especially our company but really the whole city, is dependent on group, convention and banquet segments’ return. I see nothing that indicates that 2020 will return at all.”

The company is dependent on conventions driving food and beverage, hotel rooms, entertainment and casino revenue. A glimpse at those quarterly figures tells the story: Hotel room revenue fell 94.2 percent to $9 million.

Occupancy rates decreased 63.7 percentage points to 33.5 percent. The average daily room rate fell 35.5 percent to $162. Slot win declined 81.7 percent to $11 million and the table games drop decreased 80.7 percent to $99 million, while win percentage decreased 6 points to 11.8 percent.

“Las Vegas cannot perform without the return of these segments,” Goldstein said. “It cannot make money with negligible occupancy midweek, maybe 50 percent capacity on the weekend. In essence, we’re running a regional casino predicated on drive-in business.”

Of the three markets Sands is in, Las Vegas is the one most dependent on fly-in traffic. Goldstein said only about 10 percent of the Macao market flies to airports in Macao or Hong Kong. In Las Vegas, about 45 percent of the market is dependent on people traveling on planes. And right now, the virus is keeping passengers off them in droves.

“We have airlift somewhere around 40 percent of what it was,” Goldstein said. “Of that 40 percent, the occupancy of those planes is much less than what it was previously. We’re in a world of hurt here in terms of Vegas. As far as looking ahead, I don’t crystal ball (any changes until) ‘21.”

Vaccine essential

Goldstein said he doesn’t see any change until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and deployed.

“We may have to take a zero in that category for 2020,” he said. “ It’s an amazing transition from making half a billion dollars a year ago when we were hitting on all cylinders and today. It’s painful and it remains painful for the immediate future.”

Goldstein believes Macao will rebound more rapidly. He expects more border sanctions will fall like dominos and when they do, pent-up demand will fill casinos. Goldstein doesn’t even think they’ll have to spend much marketing money to get customers back.

“The question of how we market the building is to just open the doors and watch the customers come in,” Goldstein told investors.

Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson gave additional details about the company’s decision to withdraw from plans to develop an integrated resort in Japan.

“No one wanted to be in Japan more than Sheldon and the team here,” Goldstein said. “We were very bullish on Japan. We spent a lot of time and money and were very hopeful. But the environment there just wasn’t suitable to make an investment that this company demands in terms of return.”

Adelson said proposed Japanese policies played a role in the decision.

“The regulations that were promulgated by the Japanese government were not conducive to attracting the kind of investment that it requires,” Adelson said. “They were talking about withholding income tax from foreign winners. So if a player comes in from another country and wins, the government wants the operator to withhold the taxes to pay the Japanese government.”

He added that if the tax structure changed, “our mind is open to go back.”

High tax rates

For now, Sands is more interested in reinvesting in Macao and Singapore and possibly looking at opportunities in South Korea.

Sands shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, were down $1.16, 2.4 percent on average volume. After hours, shares dropped further, 44 cents, 0.9 percent, to end at $46.40 a share.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Bailey Schulz contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
2
$14M Demon With Bowl statue AWOL at Palms
$14M Demon With Bowl statue AWOL at Palms
3
Clark County School Board OKs online-only start to fall semester
Clark County School Board OKs online-only start to fall semester
4
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
5
Circus Circus, Tropicana gives workers notice of possible layoffs
Circus Circus, Tropicana gives workers notice of possible layoffs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino foot traffic slows as COVID-19 cases rise - VIDEO
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Las Vegas casino foot traffic is starting to slow, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. has laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees - Video
On May 22, the casino operator issued letters warning of possible impending layoffs . affecting anywhere between 25 and 60 percent of employees. The company had approximately 10,000 employees in Nevada.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gives notice of potential layoffs - VIDEO
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the state notice of potential layoffs at the 3,000-room property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks about the reopening of the casino on Thursday, June 18. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place - Video
A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning, June 19, and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure the casino's Oct. 28 opening. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas reopens - Video
The Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino reopened its doors on June 18 after the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. (Mackenzie Behm/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masks required at casino table games in Nevada - Video
The state Gaming Control Board has ordered Nevada casinos to require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa to open in October - Video
Circa resort-casino’s first five floors are set to open Oct. 28, according to CEO and developer Derek Stevens. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More