Sisolak issues guidance for Nevada casinos

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday ordered fewer people at table games in the casinos still operating.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday ordered fewer people at table games and more rigorous cleaning of slot machines in casinos that will continue to operate in the weeks ahead.

With state Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan at his side, Sisolak said a maximum of three players would be permitted at table games in accordance with new social distancing guidelines.

“There will be no more than three chairs at table games,” Sisolak said. “All gaming machines must be cleaned and sanitized at a minimum of every two hours. Any buffets that remain open must be served by employees instead of by patrons. Employee dining areas can remain open, but employees must not serve themselves.”

Sisolak said the casino floor and other public areas are expected to be in compliance with the latest social gathering distances from Nevada’s medical advisory team. Areas outside the casino floor must also be in compliance with recommended social distancing practices, he said.

The governor offered a shout-out to three casino companies — Boyd Gaming Corp., Station Casinos Inc. and Southpoint — for working with the state to provide good distribution areas for Clark County School District children to pick up food.

