Sizzlin’ hot: June’s top 5 jackpots across Las Vegas Valley

Here are five of the more memorable casino conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley.

A Hawaii resident won a $1.5 million jackpot on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the California in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Boyd Gaming)

June is noted for Flag Day, Father’s Day and the first official day of summer.

Las Vegas is well aware of that last day.

During the sixth month on the calendar, the high temperature in Las Vegas hit or exceeded 100 degrees in 28 of the 30 days.

Some machines in the region were equally as hot. Here are five of the more memorable conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley.

5. $109K video poker jackpot hits in North Las Vegas

This was one of among three six-figure jackpots to strike this past week.

4. $277K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Not a bad way to get all your buy-ins for the World Series of Poker.

3. $134K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

It’s not always about the video or table games.

2. California woman pockets $420K in off-Strip Pai Gow jackpots

The joker is always fun to see in your Pai Gow poker hand.

1. $1.5M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

The player credited his winnings to a red envelope he was carrying in his pocket during his visit, symbolizing good luck, prosperity and happiness.

