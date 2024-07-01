100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Sizzlin’ hot: June’s top 5 jackpots across Las Vegas Valley

A Hawaii resident won a $1.5 million jackpot on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Cal ...
A Hawaii resident won a $1.5 million jackpot on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the California in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Boyd Gaming)
More Stories
Tourists walk along the Strip, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Veg ...
July 4th is on a Thursday this year. Expect big crowds in Las Vegas anyway
A California visitor won a $109,509 jackpot after hitting a sequential royal flush playing vide ...
$109K video poker jackpot hits in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas tram shuts down as resort prepares to close
A player inserts a coin into a machine within the revamped slots area called Slots A Fun which ...
Nevada gaming win increases slightly, visitation up in May
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 10:14 am
 

June is noted for Flag Day, Father’s Day and the first official day of summer.

Las Vegas is well aware of that last day.

During the sixth month on the calendar, the high temperature in Las Vegas hit or exceeded 100 degrees in 28 of the 30 days.

Some machines in the region were equally as hot. Here are five of the more memorable conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley.

5. $109K video poker jackpot hits in North Las Vegas

This was one of among three six-figure jackpots to strike this past week.

4. $277K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Not a bad way to get all your buy-ins for the World Series of Poker.

3. $134K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

It’s not always about the video or table games.

2. California woman pockets $420K in off-Strip Pai Gow jackpots

The joker is always fun to see in your Pai Gow poker hand.

1. $1.5M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

The player credited his winnings to a red envelope he was carrying in his pocket during his visit, symbolizing good luck, prosperity and happiness.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$109K video poker jackpot hits in North Las Vegas
recommend 2
Across the spectrum: May’s top 5 jackpots across Nevada and Las Vegas Valley
recommend 3
$134K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
recommend 4
$1.5M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
recommend 5
California woman pockets $420K in off-Strip Pai Gow jackpots
recommend 6
Strip visitor from Canada gets dealt 5 aces for $219K sidebet jackpot