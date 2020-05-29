97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

State gaming win down 99.6% in April with coronavirus closures

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2020 - 7:29 am
 
Updated May 29, 2020 - 9:59 am

Some analysts are viewing Friday’s release of April gaming win philosophically: Any number above zero is a positive. And, the numbers can’t go anywhere but up.

The state Gaming Control Board released a stunning recap of April gaming win showing a 99.6 percent decline statewide, 99.5 percent in Clark County and 99.3 percent on the Strip.

It was the lowest win total since records began being kept in 1983.

Casinos statewide were closed on March 17 to stop the spread of the coronavirus and remained closed through the entire month of April.

Revenue generated by casinos during the closure came from online poker play and bettors using mobile sports betting apps. Casinos won $3.6 million in April compared with $936.5 million in the same month a year earlier.

Actually, May numbers, which will be reported at the end of June, could be lower since casinos will still be closed when the month ends Sunday.

Unorthodox sports wagers

But in April and May, the Control Board gave permission to sportsbooks statewide to take wagers on unorthodox sports like table tennis, the Belarus Extraleague Hockey Finals, chess, European soccer and Other America’s soccer.

Players actually beat the house in some markets where casinos gave more to gamblers than they took in because they paid sports bets that had been decided earlier and refunded other bets — most notably any futures bets having to do with the NCAA basketball tournament.

Southern Nevada markets had a mix of revenue gains and losses.

On the Las Vegas Strip, gaming win was down 99.3 percent to $3.4 million and downtown Las Vegas was off 99.3 percent to $436,207. North Las Vegas casinos fell 99.99 percent to $2,617.

Losses in several markets

Other Southern Nevada markets were in negative territory. The Boulder Strip, down 100.07 percent paid $51,314 to players. Mesquite was off 100.04 percent to minus $5,277 and Laughlin fell 100.03 percent to minus $14,243.

Because so many statewide markets paid out more to players than they took in, the April report showed the unusual circumstance of Clark County winning more ($3.7 million) than the state ($3.6 million). It’s the first time that’s ever happened.

The market paying the most out to gamblers than it was taking in was Washoe County, down $78,633, 100.12 percent. By percentage, North Lake Tahoe was off 100.28 percent, or minus $3,681.

For the 10 months of the 2019-20 fiscal year, gaming win statewide is now down 11.4 percent to $8.755 billion. Because the state collects up to 6.75 percent of gaming win in taxes, collections in May for the April business period were down 99.96 percent to $19,107. That leaves the state at $598.2 million collected in 10 months, down 7.85 percent from the previous year.

Some information redacted

There were redactions in April’s monthly revenue report detailing win by game and slot-machine denominations.

“It was necessary to redact information contained in the detailed monthly revenue report for April 2020 in a manner that would adequately preserve the confidentiality of an individual licensee’s revenue,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board.

Because few licensees operate poker and mobile sports betting apps, it would be easy for some analysts familiar with the market to determine how much an individual licensee made, figures that are supposed to be kept confidential by state statute.

Of the state’s 442 non-restricted licensees, 184 had no gaming activity.

“Licensees are required to file, however, if they filed with no gaming activity, zeros, they would not be included in the number of reporting licensees,” Lawton said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
2
Golden Knights’ AHL team to be called Henderson Silver Knights
Golden Knights’ AHL team to be called Henderson Silver Knights
3
Bellagio fountains to mark casino reopening with 3 water shows
Bellagio fountains to mark casino reopening with 3 water shows
4
Nevada gig workers frustrated by unemployment system notifications
Nevada gig workers frustrated by unemployment system notifications
5
Woman charged after alleged dog strangulation in Summerlin
Woman charged after alleged dog strangulation in Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Business Videos
Status of renters and homeowners during COVID19 pandemic - Video
Rj reporter Eli Segall discusses how COVID19 is affecting renters and homeowners in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health experts: Smoking in casinos should be banned - Video
Experts say smoking can spread the COVID-19 coronavirus. But not because of airborne particulates. The virus could spread from a smoker’s likely pattern of fingers-to-mouth-to-gaming-device. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights’ empathy questioned
A sports talk host called this week a public relations disaster for the Knights and a tourism official said it may shorten the honeymoon period between the team and its devoted fan base.
Chinese visitors in Las Vegas - Video
There were 236,970 visitors from China in Las Vegas in 2018, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas lights up - Video
Construction crews tested exterior lights at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, May 19. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos releases health and safety plan for reopening - Video
Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, May 18, including the use of thermal scanners, testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.” (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maverick Helicopters offers 250 free tours for two - VIDEO
Maverick Helicopters will restart its flights on Friday, according to a news release. To celebrate, Maverick will give away 250 flights for two with its “Our Vegas” promotion. (James Schaffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
MGM Resorts on Monday announced free parking for all guests at its Strip resorts for the foreseeable future. New York-New York and Bellagio are the first announced hotels to reopen for casino business and return to the golden days of no-cost parking.
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers.
MSG Sphere construction site remains dormant - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian construction site remains sidelined and representatives of MSG Entertainment offered no updates on when workers might return. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Control Board keeping reopening plans confidential
The state Gaming Control Board requires every licensee, from the megaresorts to the corner gas station convenience store slot machine operators, to submit reopening plans, but they intend to keep them confidential.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Players show up at Gila River Casino in Arizona - Video
Gila River Casino at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, is packed with players on the casino’s reopening day, Friday, May 15, 2020. (Elizabeth BrumleyLas Vegas Review-Journal)
Casinos reopening in Phoenix area - Video
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino reopened in Maricopa, Arizona, on Friday, May 15, 2020. It was closed during the government shutdown for coronavirus. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment to phase In reopenings - Video
Caesars Entertainment, the operator of Caesars Palace and eight other Las Vegas resorts, on Monday announced it would phase in reopenings with a comprehensive safety and health plan with employees wearing masks across its network of properties. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Commission meeting
Full meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest requiring face coverings
In an effort to increase safety for passengers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines is updating protocols that include requiring passengers to wear face coverings beginning May 11.
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Businesses in Henderson begin reopening - VIDEO
In downtown Henderson and at The District at Green Valley Ranch, small shops are opening their doors for business. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York to reopen first after shutdown - VIDEO
The head of MGM Resorts International isn’t sure when he’ll be able to open properties in Las Vegas, but said Thursday that New York-New York and Bellagio will likely be the first to open their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New visitation report shows plunging numbers for March
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that convention attendance fell 54.8 percent to 249,800. March normally is one of the city’s strongest months for conventions and trade shows.
US jobless claims climb to 30 million in 6 weeks - VIDEO
The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening - VIDEO
The hotel-casino operator, Las Vegas Sands Corp., announced updated protocols on April 28 for when its Las Vegas properties reopen, sometime after May 31. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unions contracts expiring - VIDEO
RJ investigations reporter Arthur Kane and Renee Summerour discuss the uncertainty of union contracts expiring in June, and how the extent of the financial damage from the crisis will make it difficult for unions and governments to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, possibly sending many to arbitration. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when casinos will be able to reopen, but operators are already preparing for the day they’ll have to reassure guests their properties are clean and safe amid the virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island plans to reopen May 15 - VIDEO
Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns, currently set to end April 30, will probably be extended an undetermined amount of time. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More