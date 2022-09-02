Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
The company said the closure would help position the property for future development.
Station Casinos plans to close its Wild Wild West hotel-casino on Tropicana Avenue.
In a memo to employees, Station president Scott Kreeger said the closure would help the company position the property for future development.
“Closing this property will allow us to maximize the potential of the site and the surrounding area,” Kreeger said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.