Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property

RJ FILE*** MARLENE KARAS/REVIEW JOURNAL The Wild Wild West hotel-casino advertises rooms for 19.99 per night on a marquee outside the casino on Tropicana Avenue west of Interstate 15 on Friday, May 9, 2008, in Las Vegas. Station Casinos is considering building a new mega-resort called Viva at the site and would rival MGM Mirage's CityCenter project in its scale. Marlene Karas MARLENE KARAS/REVIEW JOURNAL Station Casinos plans to redevelop the Wild Wild West Casino site into a multibillion dollar development that could rival City Center. The project for the Wild Wild West site is called Viva. Friday May 9, 2008.

Station Casinos plans to close its Wild Wild West hotel-casino on Tropicana Avenue.

In a memo to employees, Station president Scott Kreeger said the closure would help the company position the property for future development.

“Closing this property will allow us to maximize the potential of the site and the surrounding area,” Kreeger said.

