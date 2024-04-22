Station Casinos says property’s workers seek to decertify union

The company said Monday that a majority of Culinary Local 226 employees at the Henderson property signed an employee-led petition to decertify the labor union.

Culinary Local 226 members at a Station Casinos property are taking steps to remove the union as their representative.

The locals casino operator said Monday that a majority of Culinary employees at Sunset Station in Henderson signed an employee-led petition to decertify the union. About 80 percent of workers voted to join the union in June 2019.

Company officials say they have withdrawn recognition of the union as an authorized bargaining agreement, according to a statement.

The National Labor Relations Board did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decertification process and whether it has been notified of the change. But an NLRB website says an election decides the outcome.

A union representative said no decertification vote has taken place.

Scott Kreeger, president of Station’s parent company Red Rock Resorts, said the company appreciated the support from workers.

“We look forward to having the same great direct relationships with this group of Team Members as we have with our Boulder Station, Palace Station, Santa Fe Station and Durango Team Members,” Kreeger said in a statement.

Culinary and Station Casinos have long had an acrimonious relationship. The union has been trying to unionize Station properties for years, with some successful campaigns. But Station Casinos and the union have not signed a contract at any properties, and the company was ordered to bargain in good faith with union employees at Red Rock Resort in a 2021 court decision.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.