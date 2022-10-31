Tilman Fertitta acquires big Wynn Resorts stake

The Houston billionaire acquired 6.9 million shares in the Las Vegas-based casino operator, comprising a 6.1 percent ownership stake.

Tilman Fertitta, chairman and CEO of Landry's Inc., speaks during a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response in the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Wynn and Encore, both owned by Wynn Resorts Ltd., are seen north of Fashion Show Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wynn and Encore are seen along the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tilman Fertitta has acquired a big ownership stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd., giving him an immediate foothold in the Strip’s casino industry as the billionaire sets out to build a towering resort on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Fertitta acquired 6.9 million shares in Las Vegas-based Wynn, a 6.1 percent ownership stake, according to a filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the “date of event” was Oct. 19 — the same day Fertitta secured approvals to develop a 43-story hotel-casino on the Strip.

Fertitta is now one of the largest shareholders in Wynn, whose stock soared on the news. Shares in Wynn were up 11.2 percent Monday in midday trading to $64.85.

Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver said the company is aware of Fertitta’s ownership disclosure. A representative for Fertitta declined to comment.

Fertitta, owner and CEO of Houston-based Fertitta Entertainment, oversees a corporate empire that includes dozens of restaurant brands, the NBA’s Houston Rockets and Golden Nugget casinos in Nevada and other states.

He also acquired a chunk of Las Vegas’ famed casino corridor this year, buying 6 acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue in June for $270 million. The sale included a restaurant building, a cluster of souvenir shops and a 1960s-era Travelodge motel property that had closed by July.

Fertitta is looking to build an upscale resort on the site. According to county documents, the 2,420-room project would include restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom and a roughly 2,500-seat theater.

It would also include suites and villas, VIP salons and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers, building plans indicate.

On the same day the Clark County Commission approved his resort plans, the county issued three demolition permits to let work crews tear down buildings on Fertitta’s property.

Last week, a spokesperson for Fertitta Entertainment told the Review-Journal that the permits are for a partial demolition to allow certain site work, and that there was no groundbreaking date for the resort yet.

Fertitta’s project site is roughly 1.5 miles south of Wynn’s two luxury hotel towers on Las Vegas Boulevard, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.