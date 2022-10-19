Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip

Clark County commissioners gave the green light for a 43-story, 2,420-room project at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

Clark County commissioners gave billionaire Tilman Fertitta the green light to develop a towering hotel-casino on the Strip.

The commission on Wednesday approved Fertitta’s plans for a 43-story, 2,420-room project in the tourist-choked casino corridor. The upscale resort, at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, would include restaurants, convention space, a spa, a wedding chapel, an auto showroom and a roughly 2,500-seat theater.

It would also feature suites and villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers, building plans indicate.

Fertitta has owned downtown Las Vegas’ Golden Nugget for years. But the proposed high-rise on the Strip would give him a foothold in the heart of America’s casino capital, and his plans follow a surge of other real estate activity on Las Vegas Boulevard over the past year or so.

Project representative Rebecca Miltenberger, an attorney with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, told the commission Wednesday the development would be a “high-end casino resort.”

“We are very excited to bring this project to fruition over the next two years,” she said.

Miltenberger declined to comment to the Review-Journal after the vote, including on when Fertitta plans to start demolishing existing buildings on the project site.

Fertitta, owner and CEO of Fertitta Entertainment, purchased the roughly 6-acre spread in June for $270 million. The sale included a Tex Mex restaurant building, a cluster of souvenir shops and a 1960s-era Travelodge motel property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

