Two more casino companies adding on-site vaccines for workers

Two more companies join MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment in arranging vaccine clinics for workers.

A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Four major Las Vegas casino companies now are offering on-site COVID-19 vaccinations to their employees.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Red Rock Resorts will begin immunizing employees early next week, said Greg Cassell, incident commander for the Southern Nevada Health District’s vaccination rollout.

MGM Resorts on Tuesday began offering 3,500 doses of vaccine per week to its employees at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

On Thursday, Caesars Entertainment will begin vaccinating as many as 10,000 of its local employees throughout the month of April, according to the company. The partnership with Albertsons supermarkets will span four events, beginning at the Rio.

More details about the two newly announced vaccination events were not immediately available.

The Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo resorts on the Strip, as well as the Sands Expo and Convention Center. Red Rock Resorts is the parent company of more than a dozen Station Casino properties spread throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The on-site vaccine clinics are aimed at improving immunization rates among workers in Nevada’s dominant hospitality industry.

Local and state health officials agreed last week that almost 28,000 of the county’s 54,850-dose allocation for public vaccination events would be prioritized for the hospitality industry, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Shannon Litz wrote in an email Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

