Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas postponed

Next month’s Cannabis Conference at Paris hotel has been postponed.

The show released a statement Monday stating it is working with the hotel to figure out alternative dates for the event, and registrations and exhibition contracts will be honored for future event dates.

This year’s event was expected to take place April 21-23 and draw an estimated 1,700 attendees.

“During this turbulent and uncertain period, we ask for your patience and understanding as we work together to coordinate this important education and networking event for the cannabis industry,” according to the statement.

It said updates on the convention will be announced when available on the show’s website, social media channels and email newsletters.

