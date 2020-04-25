CES 2020 attendee reports positive COVID-19 antibody test

The news — reported Thursday by American Public Media — is renewing social media speculation about whether the virus was circulating at the show in January in Las Vegas.

A CES 2020 attendee who reportedly developed flu-like symptoms after returning home from the conference in January says he found out Monday his COVID-19 antibody test came back positive.

The news — reported Thursday by American Public Media — is renewing social media speculation about whether the virus was circulating at the consumer electronics show, which drew more than 175,000 attendees from across the globe to Las Vegas from Jan. 7-10. Less than two weeks later, on Jan. 21, a man in Washington state who’d traveled to Wuhan, China, became the first person in the U.S. to test positive.

Michael Webber, who splits his time between Texas and France, told American Public Media he developed a flu-like illness shortly after returning to Paris.

The Review-Journal contacted Webber on Saturday via email. He said he’d be available for an interview Monday afternoon.

After CES 2020 ended in January, a handful of attendees posted on Twitter about how they were sick with flu-like symptoms.

In a Jan. 10 post, Webber wrote: “The lounge at the #LasVegas airport sounds like an infirmary: all sorts of people sneezing & coughing. I think there are 3 reasons for this. 1) hard partying from #CES2020 2) global travelers from many regions in flu season 3) prevalence of conditioned indoor air in LV.”

On Thursday, Webber posted a link to the American Public Media story on Twitter with the comment, “so, it turns out I did have the zombie virus after all.”

Other Twitter users weighed in on the topic this week, too. On Friday, @technosucks wrote: “I went to CES 2020. Then I got super sick. Worst ‘flu’ of my life.”

Also on Friday, @acapata wrote, “Not sure if it was #COVID19 or something else, but I’ve caught the worst flu ever at #CES2020.”

On Friday, @tarahaelle wrote: “Until we have more antibody tests that have been validated, I’m remaining cautiously skeptical about what conclusions we can draw about positive results we’re hearing about. But I’m as curious as anyone whether the #CES2020 #flu was actually #COVID19.”

The Review-Journal on Saturday contacted the Consumer Technology Association, which owns and produces CES, but didn’t receive an immediate response.

The association is canceling “all or part of several near-term 2020 events,” according to its website. CES 2021 is slated for Jan. 6-9, 2021, in Las Vegas.

