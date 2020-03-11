60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Conventions

Construction expo still draws Las Vegas attendees despite virus fear

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2020 - 6:44 pm
 

Coronavirus concern isn’t scaring attendees away from the country’s biggest construction trade show in Las Vegas this week, but visitors said they’re still being cautious.

“This is a golden opportunity to be able to support our industry,” Michael Poirier of Peoria, Illinois, said. “We’ve got meetings with clients and customers, and the reality is I don’t think it’s risky as long as you use good sense.”

Common sense proved a common theme among cautious conventiongoers like Jill Arendt, a certified occupational health nurse who attended the show with her husband, Peter. She said she’s been sharing tips with other attendees, such as avoiding contact with other people’s hands and washing their own as often as possible.

“I have a bit of trepidation, I guess, but what I would say is that you have to be vigilant,” Arendt said. “You really shouldn’t be in big crowds if you don’t have to, but we’re from Wisconsin and planned this for a long time.”

The 2020 ConExpo-Con/Ag construction equipment show, which is held every three years, runs Tuesday through Saturday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In February, organizers said registration was on course to exceed 130,000 attendees. Final numbers won’t be available until the final day, but a spokeswoman said Tuesday that this year’s registrations have outpaced 2017’s.

Handshakes are out, but rubbing elbows and bumping fists works just as well for industry experts looking to make connections at the expo.

“That’s what I think they’re calling this, the fist bump convention,” said Neil Moss, who came to the convention from Oregon City, Oregon. “But we have a booth here, so if the customer wants to shake my hand, I’ll shake his hand.”

Some attendees on Tuesday wore stickers or buttons that read “No offense, just common sense,” with two clasped hands circled in red and crossed through.

“And really look around you,” she said. “Who’s coughing? Who’s sick? Then stay the heck away.”

The vast majority of attendees are from the United States or Canada, a spokeswoman for the convention said, but some registrants from China, South Korea and Italy were forced to cancel because of travel restrictions.

“I came all the way from South Africa and here’s my prevention,” Bianca Herbst said, pulling out her phone to flash a selfie.”What I did on the airplane was, with a little sense of humor, I made a little smiley on my mask.”

But Herbst didn’t wear a mask to the convention, nor did most other attendees on Tuesday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face masks are ineffective or unnecessary for healthy people who don’t work in health care.

Instead, Arndt and other attendees were armed with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, with many seen whipping out their travel-sized bottles immediately after touching door handles at the convention hall.

Arndt said that everyone, not just convention-goers, should visit the CDC’s website to learn as much as they can about COVID-19 and preventing its spread.

“I’m just keeping it common sense,” Moss said. “I don’t live my life in fear. I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Seating layout for Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium revealed
Seating layout for Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium revealed
2
Raiders owner Mark Davis plans dinner for 12K at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders owner Mark Davis plans dinner for 12K at Allegiant Stadium
3
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
4
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
5
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details on MSG Sphere crawler crane - VIDEO
The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts - VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas' housing market cools down - VIDEO
In early 2019 Las Vegas home prices were rising at the fastest rate in the nation. But Las Vegas ended 2019 with some of the slowest-rising prices in the nation. In December, Southern Nevada prices were up 2.6% year-over-year in December, compared to 3.8% nationwide, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index . Phoenix saw a a 6.5% price gain. Charlotte, North Carolina, saw a 5.3% price gain. Tampa, Florida saw a 5.2% price gain. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts last Las Vegas operator standing in Osaka bid - VIDEO
Japan is getting ready to issue three highly coveted gaming licenses. The country’s gaming market is estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open in 2025. If the estimates stand up, Japan would become the second-largest gaming market in the world behind Chinese gaming enclave Macau. MGM and at least eight other companies had been vying for the Japanese licenses. In 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. turned their attention to other areas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. dropped out of the race altogether. MGM teamed up with Japanese financial services group Orix for its bid for a gaming license. MGM/Orix group was the only one to participate in the RFP process. "We think MGM is in a very good position in Osaka at this point" - Union Gaming analyst John DeCree (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Plans for luxury hotel on south Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall speaks with Renee Summerour about a California developer's plan to help revamp the south Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas opens new convention center space - VIDEO
On Feb. 10, 2020, Wynn Las Vegas opened its new convention center expansion that more than doubled its sellable space. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local tattoo shop tattoos MAGIC attendees - VIDEO
Club Tattoo is giving away tattoos to the people who attend the biannual fashion convention throughout its three days at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New report shows January home sales jump - VIDEO
Las Vegas’ housing market had another big jump in sales from year-ago levels as prices stayed relatively flat, a new report shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newest tech gadgets at store in Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
A new store at Forum Shops at Caesars, b8ta, encourages shoppers to play with the hottest tech gadgets. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Preview Las Vegas 2020 - VIDEO
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hints at new branding slogan for Las Vegas, which will no longer be “What happens here, stays here.” The new slogan will be unveiled Jan. 26 during the Grammy Awards. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boring Company could provide a solution to parking problems - VIDEO
LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill believes a potential solution for parking problems is the Boring Company’s $52.5 million people-mover -- a system that could eventually be expanded citywide connecting resorts and even McCarran International Airport to the Convention Center.
The Blackstone Group has partnered with MGM Resorts to acquire more properties - VIDEO
A few months after the Blackstone Group bought the Bellagio for more than $4 billion, it has partnered with MGM Resorts on a deal to acquire two other Las Vegas Strip properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Young Innovator Award winner explains ReDawn - VIDEO
Sofia Ongele explains ReDawn, which uses a Chatbot named Dawn to help users find resources after a sexual assault. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: MedWand ties for title of Last Gadget Standing - VIDEO
Dr. Samir Qamar of Las Vegas presents MedWand, a medical device that allows physicians to examine patients remotely anywhere in the world, at CES 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
CES Flying Taxis
Bell Nexus EX4 and Hyundai SA-1 flying taxi prototypes from CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020 attendees rides in autonomous BMWs - VIDEO
BMW is pitching its reconfigured i3 Urban Suite, which holds a single passenger on a lounge-style seat, as the possible future of chauffeured rides at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The scooter that will remind you of Wall-E - VIDEO
Segway unveiled the egg-shaped S-Pod Scooter at CES 2020 that’s a seated version of their original scooter that can reach 24mph. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Before the floor opens at Sands Expo on Day One - VIDEO
CES 2020 opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, welcoming more than 170,000 attendees to the annual electronics show. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: A suitcase that follows you, video games to heal you at Pepcom's Digital Experience - VIDEO
Get a glance at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! a showcase of products that will be at this week’s CES convention. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST