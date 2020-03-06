Exhibitor reverses course, stays in ConExpo-Con/Ag amid virus concerns

Volvo Group appears to have had a change of heart just one day after announcing it would be pulling out of next week’s ConExpo-Con/Ag 2020.

Volvo Group appears to have had a change of heart just one day after announcing it would be pulling out of next week’s ConExpo-Con/Ag 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company’s construction equipment arm now says on its website that it will be attending the show, one of the largest construction trade show’s in North America.

Volvo Group had released a statement Thursday saying it would be withdrawing all parts of its business from the convention because of the outbreak of COVID-19. It has since taken down the announcement from the company website.

Vovlo did not immediately return a request for comment.

The company’s exhibits would have included Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Penta, Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, SDLG and Terex Trucks.

The manufacturer is expected to take up an estimated 60,000-square-feet of show floor space at the trade show, which covers an estimated total of 2.7 million square feet at the convention center.

A spokesperson for ConExpo-Con/Ag said the triennial trade show will still be taking place next week.

More than 130,000 are expected to attend the show with more than 2,500 exhibitors, according to the show’s website. It also noted more than 4,000 new registrations this year with advance registration ahead of its 2017 show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

