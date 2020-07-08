Global Gaming Expo cancels Las Vegas show

The bar is in full swing within the Scientific Games Corporation exhibition space during the Global Gaming Expo 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Global Gaming Expo is canceling its 2020 Las Vegas show.

“In light of continued uncertainty around a viable marketplace at a physical G2E show, global travel restrictions, and currently unknown guidance on large public gatherings this fall, we have come to the unfortunate conclusion that we simply cannot hold an in-person G2E this year,” American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller said. “Health and safety have always been our top priority and the uncertainty created by the ongoing pandemic makes this the prudent decision ahead of critical deadlines for exhibitors planning to participate.”

G2E was scheduled to take place Oct. 5-8 and will be Oct. 4-7, 2021, instead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.