Global Gaming Expo cancels Las Vegas show
Global Gaming Expo is canceling its 2020 Las Vegas show.
“In light of continued uncertainty around a viable marketplace at a physical G2E show, global travel restrictions, and currently unknown guidance on large public gatherings this fall, we have come to the unfortunate conclusion that we simply cannot hold an in-person G2E this year,” American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller said. “Health and safety have always been our top priority and the uncertainty created by the ongoing pandemic makes this the prudent decision ahead of critical deadlines for exhibitors planning to participate.”
G2E was scheduled to take place Oct. 5-8 and will be Oct. 4-7, 2021, instead.
