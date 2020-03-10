Oracle NetSuite postpones Las Vegas conference amid virus concerns

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20, originally scheduled for April 20 – 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, until August 10 – 13, 2020. About 8,000 attendees were expected, according to the show’s website.

Attendees fill the halls at the Sands Expo and Convention Center during CES in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Review-Journal file photo)

A screen shot of netsuitesuiteworld.com taken Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Another show has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20, originally scheduled for April 20-23 in Las Vegas, until August 10-13. About 8,000 attendees were expected, according to the show’s website.

“All registrants of SuiteWorld will automatically be registered for the August event. Those who cannot attend will be offered a full refund,” a post on the show’s website said.

The post went on to say the show was postponed due to “increasing concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and to help protect the health and safety of our customers, employees, partners and everyone who helps host the event.”

Several other conventions continue to alter or outright cancel plans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.