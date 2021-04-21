Ex-NBA player’s plans to build arena, hotel project survive latest test

Clark County commissioners voted Wednesday to approve project agreements with Jackie Robinson that will keep alive his long-stalled plans for a Strip development.

Former NBA player Jackie Robinson has planned for years to build an arena, hotels and more on the north Strip, where his project site remains empty. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After years of showing little progress on his Las Vegas arena and hotel project, former NBA player Jackie Robinson kept his plans alive Wednesday.

The Clark County Commission voted to approve project agreements with Robinson that he had to file by this month or else his long-stalled plans would have expired.

Robinson, a 65-year-old former UNLV basketball player, told commissioners before the vote that his group thinks it will bring “one of the most fantastic projects” to the Strip.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity,” he added. “We don’t take it for granted.”

Robinson’s project site covers 27 acres between Sahara Las Vegas and the unfinished former Fontainebleau on the north Strip. Plans have called for a 22,000-seat arena, 44-story and 63-story nongaming hotels, conference space, restaurants, a bowling alley, a movie theater and more.

He announced project plans in late 2013, but the site is a giant hole in the ground, showing no further progress beyond some excavation work in 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

