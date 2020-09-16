103°F
Business

Google to invest additional $600M in Henderson facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 3:37 pm
 

Google plans to invest an additional $600 million into its Henderson data-storage facility, doubling its original spending plan there, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday.

Sisolak announced the news during a Governor’s Office of Economic Development hearing, in which the panel approved more than $25 million worth of tax breaks for a proposed Google data center in Northern Nevada.

The governor did not provide details on what the added Henderson investment would cover. But he noted it would bring the Silicon Valley internet-search giant’s total investment in the project to $1.2 billion.

Google broke ground on the project last year, after it received approval for more than $25 million in state tax incentives for the venture.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

