Google to invest additional $600M in Henderson facility

Google plans to invest an additional $600 million into its Henderson data-storage facility, doubling its original spending plan there, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday.

Aerial view of the Google Data Center under construction in Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Andrew Silvestri, Google Head of Data Center Public Policy & Community Development, at the construction site during a Google Nevada data center investment announcement in Henderson on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Google plans to invest an additional $600 million into its Henderson data-storage facility, doubling its original spending plan there, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday.

Sisolak announced the news during a Governor’s Office of Economic Development hearing, in which the panel approved more than $25 million worth of tax breaks for a proposed Google data center in Northern Nevada.

The governor did not provide details on what the added Henderson investment would cover. But he noted it would bring the Silicon Valley internet-search giant’s total investment in the project to $1.2 billion.

Google broke ground on the project last year, after it received approval for more than $25 million in state tax incentives for the venture.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.