88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Housing

Home sales in several Southern Nevada communities rank well in U.S.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2020 - 7:27 am
 

Despite the pandemic’s devastating effect on Las Vegas’ economy, several local communities are in the top 30 nationally for builders’ sales this year.

Builders sold 642 homes in Summerlin during the first half of 2020, fourth highest among U.S. master-planned communities, real estate consulting firm RCLCO recently reported.

In North Las Vegas, builders sold 475 homes in Valley Vista, sixth highest in the nation.

Developers also sold 356 homes in Henderson’s Cadence community, 14th in the U.S.; 280 in Henderson’s Inspirada, tied for 25th; and 275 in Skye Canyon in the upper northwest valley, 27th in the nation, according to RCLCO.

Inspirada’s mid-year sales total was tied with Latitude Margaritaville, a 55-and-over community in Florida inspired by “the legendary music and lifestyle” of Jimmy Buffett, its website says.

The sales totals in the report comprise newly signed sales contracts minus cancellations.

Las Vegas’ housing market was hit with an extreme burst of turbulence after the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the economy, including Nevada’s casinos, virtually overnight in March. The pipeline of home sales shrank rapidly as job losses skyrocketed and the Strip became a virtual ghost town.

But the market volatility has shown signs of easing as the economy started reopening. In some parts of the valley, as RCLCO’s figures show, builders have booked more sales this year than they did at the same point in 2019.

Builders’ mid-year sales tallies in Summerlin and Inspirada were down 5 percent and 19 percent, respectively, from the same stretch in 2019. But sales in Skye Canyon and Cadence were up 6 percent and 11 percent, respectively, RCLCO reported.

It did not provide year-ago figures for Valley Vista.

Las Vegas housing tracker Andrew Smith, president of Home Builders Research, said master-planned communities make up around 50 percent of new-home sales in Southern Nevada, noting they tend to have the biggest chunks of developable land.

Builders’ sales have been recovering from the initial shock of the pandemic. According to Smith, builders are pulling in about 250 net sales – new contracts minus cancellations – per week in Southern Nevada, up from around 200 or 210 during the same time last year.

The market has been helped by tumbling mortgage rates that have lowered buyers’ borrowing costs.

All told, Smith said developers should be “pleased” with the mid-year sales totals.

“I think anywhere around even, you have to say is pretty good,” he said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
2
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
3
Illuminating of roof signs signals end of Allegiant Stadium branding
Illuminating of roof signs signals end of Allegiant Stadium branding
4
Clark County adds 755 new COVID-19 cases as Nevada tallies 832
Clark County adds 755 new COVID-19 cases as Nevada tallies 832
5
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. has laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees - Video
On May 22, the casino operator issued letters warning of possible impending layoffs . affecting anywhere between 25 and 60 percent of employees. The company had approximately 10,000 employees in Nevada.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gives notice of potential layoffs - VIDEO
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the state notice of potential layoffs at the 3,000-room property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks about the reopening of the casino on Thursday, June 18. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place - Video
A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning, June 19, and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure the casino's Oct. 28 opening. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas reopens - Video
The Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino reopened its doors on June 18 after the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. (Mackenzie Behm/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masks required at casino table games in Nevada - Video
The state Gaming Control Board has ordered Nevada casinos to require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa to open in October - Video
Circa resort-casino’s first five floors are set to open Oct. 28, according to CEO and developer Derek Stevens. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas movie theaters set July reopening date - Video
Las Vegas movie theater reopenings will start Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, albeit in a modified fashion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas - Video
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
1.54M Americans filed for unemployment last week - Video
The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday, June 11. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week. The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance the previous week. More than 44 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the past three months. Continuing claims nearly topped 21 million. The numbers follow the May jobs report, which revealed that more than two million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May. Initial jobless claims continued the gradual downward trend. But it is still hard to square the claims figures with the much more upbeat news on the labor market from May’s Employment Report, Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance
THE LATEST
 
Lake Las Vegas beach mansion lists for nearly $6M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A Mediterranean-style mansion on the south shore of Lake Las Vegas has hit the market for $5.95 million, and it’s as if you’re transported to northern Italy with its views overlooking the water.

The 63-unit Share Downtown apartment complex in Las Vegas' Arts District, seen in this renderin ...
Apartment complex to open in Arts District
By / RJ

The 63-unit Share Downtown, at the corner of Casino Center Boulevard and Colorado Avenue, is scheduled to open later this month, with the first 16 units now available for lease, management announced Wednesday.

Read More