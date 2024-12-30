Top Las Vegas Raiders real estate deals for 2024 — PHOTOS

A number of high profile current and former Raiders either bought or sold homes in Clark County this year as the team struggles through another tough season.

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sold his Southern Highlands home for nearly $9 million. It was the highest price for a luxury home in September. (Coldwell Banker Premier)

The Anthem Country Club home in Henderson sold for $4.8 million. It was formerly owned by Josh McDaniels. (JPM Studios)

In May, former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels sold his Henderson home. (JPM Studios)

Raiders player Josh Jacobs has his house at Augusta Canyon at Southern Highlands Golf Club on the market for sale. (Dayton Hammond Real Value Media)

Another view of the Summerlin residence which Maxx Crosby recently purchased. (Luxury Estates International)

Former Raiders player Josh Jacobs house at Augusta Canyon at Southern Highlands Golf Club. (Dayton Hammond Real Value Media)

It’s been a tumultuous year for the Las Vegas Raiders as they are set to miss the playoffs again for the third straight season and a number of high profile players and coaches also made some substantial real estate transactions.

In February, Raiders star Maxx Crosby purchased a Summerlin house with an indoor basketball court and in-ground trampoline for $5.68 million.

Clark County property records show Crosby purchased the home in the guard-gated enclave of Mountain Trails in Summerlin North. Crosby, who plays defensive end for the Raiders, has been with the team since the 2019 season when the team was still based in Oakland, California.

In May, former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels sold his Henderson home. The Anthem Country Club home in Henderson sold for $4.8 million. McDaniels bought the 6,705-square-foot, five-bedroom home in 2022 for $4.95 million.

The Santa Barbara-style property was built in 2005 on 0.51 acres and has mountain and city views, according to the former listing. Amenities include a three-car garage, movie theater, billiards room and a pool and spa with a large, covered patio and a built-in barbecue and outdoor fireplace. It overlooks the 15th green of the Anthem Country Club golf course.

In September, the Southern Highlands home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the highest priced sale in the valley, fetching $8.55 million, just below its listing price of $8.99 million. He put the house on the market in August.

The buyer was listed as a trust with Ronald Brown of Lexington, Kentucky, as the trustee, according to Clark County property records. Brown is a wealth management adviser for professional athletes.

Carr left the Raiders a year ago to play for the New Orleans Saints.

In November, former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs listed his Las Vegas house for $5.9 million, and listing agent James Meadows of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices said they have had lots of interest on the property so far.

The residence at Augusta Canyon at Southern Highlands Golf Club has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, over 5,304 square feet and a six-car garage. There is also a floor-to-ceiling white marble fireplace and spa area.

Jacobs left the Raiders for the Green Bay Packers in March, signing a four-year, $48 million contract.

