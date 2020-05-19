How to submit health, safety issue on reopened Nevada business

Have questions about reopening? Want to report a violation?

People dine at Kona Grill in Boca Park as some restaurants open for table-service in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In order to reopen, or stay reopened, Nevada business owners have been tasked with enforcing coronavirus health and safety precautions.

As deemed by Gov. Steve Sisolak under the Phase One reopening plan, a business must have employees and customers practice social distancing, operate at a maximum of half capacity and require employees to wear face coverings.

Here is some helpful contact information, courtesy of some agencies tasked with enforcement.

— Clark County business owners with immediate concerns can call the County Business License Department assistance line at 702-455-6561 or send an email to BLReopeningAssistance@ClarkCountyNV.gov. Complaints can be emailed to CCBLEnforcement@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

— North Las Vegas businesses can access a resources and information guide on the city’s website.

— The Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section offers free consultations and assistance for businesses to understand what’s required under Phase One. They can be reached at 702-486-9140 or www.4safenv.state.nv.us.

— Complaints against Las Vegas businesses can be lodged via phone at 702-229-6281 or email at license@lasvegasnevada.gov.