81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Business

Jobless Nevadans fearful as extra $600 benefit ends

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2020 - 7:15 am
 

Hope is dissolving into fear for thousands of unemployed Nevadans as Saturday marks the end of a federal provision that paid an additional $600 a week in unemployment insurance benefits.

Las Vegas resident David Cherkis said he is “absolutely” concerned about how he will be able to pay bills and buy food.

“In my case, all I was doing was getting basics with it,” he said. “It’s (now) a question of where’s the next dollar going to come from (and) where the next TV dinner is going to come from.”

The program, titled Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, was one of three major unemployment insurance provisions passed in March under the $2 trillion federal coronavirus economic relief package. It automatically added $600 to an eligible filer’s weekly traditional state unemployment benefits from the week ending April 4 through the week that ends Saturday.

A contentious debate over how to continue the program is still taking place in the halls of Congress while the program — considered the last source of economic help — ends.

With U.S. coronavirus infections surpassing 4 million and nearly 30 million Americans out of work, the end of FPUC has some economists worrying consumer spending will drop, causing a second national economic blow.

Question mark

Cherkis, a self-employed photographer, said he’s unsure about the future since his primary source of work, photographing conventions and meetings, is on hold until at least next year.

“This is what I’ve done all my life,” Cherkis said. “Speaking to other photographers, it’s going to be years until we get back on track.”

Employment Security Division Administrator Kimberly Gaa said the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation couldn’t offer updates to claimants listening in to its weekly media briefing Friday.

“DETR has been in communication with the Department of Labor, the governor’s office and federal delegates, and we currently have no updated information on any extensions at this time,” she said.

A deal was expected to close by the end of the month, but on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it could be another several weeks.

The delay is over concerns by Republican lawmakers to reduce the $600 weekly benefit amount while Democrats favor extending the extra $600 payments through January.

While some GOP lawmakers want to reduce the FPUC benefit to $200, administration officials floated a plan to reduce the benefit boost to as little as $100.

Dollars and cents

Alix Gould-Werth, director of family economic security policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, said unemployment benefits are designed to push filers back to work by not replacing their full wage.

But with massive job losses spurred by the spread of the coronavirus, Congress implemented the FPUC program.

“It’s designed to give the average worker a full wage replacement, but Congress picked a dollar amount rather than mandating each worker got to 100 percent,” Gould-Werth said.

Nationally, the $600 weekly boost means the average person receiving unemployment benefits is bringing in $962.94 per week, a penny more than the average private-sector worker brings in per week, based on 2019 data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

In Nevada, state data shows the boost comes out to $964.20 per week, $117.67 more than the average weekly wage a private-sector employee earned in 2019.

Policymakers are debating whether people receiving more money from jobless benefits than what they earned at their old jobs would be resistant or hesitant to head back to work.

But with states, including Nevada, walking back their business reopening plans, experts say jobs will be scarce for the near future, and many families seem to agree.

Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, according to the latest poll of 1,057 adults conducted July 16-20 by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

In April, 78 percent of those in households with a job loss thought they would be temporary. Now, 47 percent think that lost job is definitely or probably not coming back.

The poll also showed the pandemic’s disparate impact. About 6 in 10 nonwhite Americans say they’ve lost a source of household income, compared with about half of white Americans. Forty-six percent of those with college degrees say they have lost some form of household income, compared with 56 percent of those without.

Padded paycheck

Unemployment aid accounted for 6 percent of all U.S. income in May, a greater share than even Social Security. Economists say it’s one reason why retail spending rebounded as quickly as it did in May and June. If the full $600 were extended, it would boost consumer spending enough to generate roughly 1 million jobs by the end of this year, Oxford Economics estimates.

Indivar Dutta-Gupta, co-executive director at Georgetown Center for Poverty and Inequality, said it’s estimated the country would need roughly 35 million jobs to economically recover from the pandemic.

It’s why Dutta-Gupta said there’s no question why Congress should implement sustained support.

“The idea that we shouldn’t be doing more is wild,” he said.

Consider the plight of a food server at a restaurant in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. She began working there in December but was laid off in March, two days before her apartment lease was up.

She opted to move back in with her parents, which turned out to be a good source of moral support because her father, a casino worker, weathered the economic downturn of 2008.

Moving in with her parents enabled her to survive without dipping into her savings.

She was able to collect $180 a week for unemployment, plus an additional $600 provided by the CARES Act.

When Gov. Steve Sisolak enabled casino properties to reopen on June 4, the hostess faced a new dilemma.

She was brought back on an on-call basis, but because unemployment benefits are based on an employee receiving less than the $180 a week, she would make more not working than working.

“For me, so far, so good. But I am worried,” she said. “The point of being on call is if someone gets sick, I have to be there to replace them. If I replace them for three days and make $200, that’s more than the limit, and $200 doesn’t pay my bills.”

She and some of her cohorts share news about what they’ve heard about a renewal of the law, but they know there are no assurances.

“You think in your heart, these people want to do the right thing and they want people to have extra income, especially with something like this going on,” she said. “But then, you also know maybe they don’t care as much as we want them to care about it. The people deciding it ultimately aren’t affected by it personally.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Richard N. Velotta and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
2
Left-wing activists planning protest on the Las Vegas Strip
Left-wing activists planning protest on the Las Vegas Strip
3
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
4
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
5
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino foot traffic slows as COVID-19 cases rise - VIDEO
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Las Vegas casino foot traffic is starting to slow, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. has laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees - Video
On May 22, the casino operator issued letters warning of possible impending layoffs . affecting anywhere between 25 and 60 percent of employees. The company had approximately 10,000 employees in Nevada.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gives notice of potential layoffs - VIDEO
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the state notice of potential layoffs at the 3,000-room property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks about the reopening of the casino on Thursday, June 18. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place - Video
A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning, June 19, and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure the casino's Oct. 28 opening. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas reopens - Video
The Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino reopened its doors on June 18 after the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. (Mackenzie Behm/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In this July 13, 2020, file photo a For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop during the coronavirus ...
Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return, poll shows
By Josh Boak and Emily Swanson The Associated Press

Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.

Read More