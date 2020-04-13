Las Vegas’ Hilton properties offering rooms for health care workers

A number of Hilton properties, including more than a dozen in Las Vegas, are giving away free hotel room nights for medical personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Monday statement said the company would be donating up to 1 million hotel room nights across the country to front-line medical professionals fighting against COVID-19.

“By donating rooms to frontline workers, we hope (these heroes) can rest, stay strong and protect (their families) from potential exposure,” the statement reads.

Other hotel chains — including Marriott, Choice Hotels International, Diamond Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and InterContinental Hotels Group — have taken similar initiatives, opening their doors to first responders and medical personnel for free or reduced prices.

Best Western also announced Monday that it has launched a “support package” to help front-line workers amid the outbreak.

The Phoenix-based chain is offering at least 10 percent off to essential workers — including health care providers, first responders and transportation workers — at participating properties in North America, effective on stay dates now through June 30.

Additionally, the company is offering a Best Western Rewards Elite status upgrade to those on the front lines, which gives workers bonus points, promotional offers and discounted rates. It has also started accepting rewards points donations to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

“These front line workers are making tremendous sacrifices for the greater good,” Best Western President and CEO David Kong said in the release. “While no token of appreciation will ever be enough, we are proud to show our respect and gratitude by keeping our doors open in their time of need, extending a loyalty upgrade and supporting the relief efforts through donations.”

Hilton’s website lists 15 Las Vegas hotels that are offering free rooms to medical personnel:

— DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Las Vegas Airport

— Hampton Inn & Suites Las Vegas Airport

— Hampton Inn Las Vegas/North Speedway

— Hampton Inn Las Vegas/Summerlin

— Hampton Inn & Suites Las Vegas-Red Rock/Summerlin

— Hampton Inn & Suites Las Vegas-Henderson

— Hampton Inn & Suites Las Vegas South

— Hampton Inn Tropicana

— Embassy Suites by Hilton Las Vegas

— Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center Las Vegas

— Homewood Suites by Hilton Las Vegas City Center

— Homewood Suites by Hilton Henderson South Las Vegas

— Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas Strip South

— Hilton Garden Inn Las Vegas Strip South

— Hilton Garden Inn Las Vegas/Henderson

