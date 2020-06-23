Las Vegas’ unemployment rate 29 percent in May

Las Vegas’ unemployment rate dipped last month as locals went back to work following the pandemic-sparked shutdowns.

Las Vegas’ unemployment rate hit 33.5 percent in April, with about 356,650 locals out of work. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Las Vegas’ unemployment rate dipped last month as locals went back to work following the pandemic-sparked shutdowns.

But the valley’s jobless rate was still through the roof.

An estimated 29 percent of the Las Vegas-area’s workforce was unemployed in May, down from 34 percent in April, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Tuesday.

Las Vegas gained 20,900 jobs in that time, the department said.

The coronavirus pandemic, which devastated the U.S. travel industry with sweeping business closures and stay-at-home orders across the nation, wiped out much of Las Vegas’ tourism-dependent economy virtually overnight in March.

