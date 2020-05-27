Las Vegas’ unemployment rate tops 33 percent in April

Las Vegas’ unemployment rate shot past 33 percent last month amid sweeping business closures sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Southern Nevada’s main financial engine, tourism, effectively shut down over fears of the virus, turning the Strip into a virtual ghost town.

All told, Las Vegas’ unemployment rate hit 33.5 percent in April, with around 356,650 locals out of work, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday.

