Lee’s Discount Liquor founder, Hae Un Lee, dies at 79

Hae Un Lee, CEO of Lee's Liquor poses in the wine area of his store on Sunset Road in Henderson, Friday Aug, 12, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Honoree Hae Un Lee, a.k.a. Mr. Lee, looks on while participating in a sake barrel ceremony during UNLVino's Sake Fever event at Red Rock Resort in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, April 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hae Un Lee, founder of Lee’s Discount Liquor, has died at age 79, his family said.

His son, Kenny Lee, confirmed his death to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday.

Stephanie Siverston, the company’s chief financial officer, said Lee died Friday of pancreatic cancer. He had been diagnosed with the disease in October.

“I can’t say enough great things about him,” Siverston said. “He’s like a father figure to so many people.”

Lee opened his first store, Plaza Liquor, in 1981 on Spring Mountain Road at Jones Boulevard. The company is now the largest liquor chain in Las Vegas.

Lee’s longtime friend Larry Ruvo said they met when Lee was just starting his business in Southern Nevada. Their friendship dated to when Lee opened his store on Spring Mountain Road.

“He actually slept at his first store, he would stay on the property,” Ruvo said. “He really believed he would have success in Las Vegas. He was so tenacious about growing his business, looking all over the valley for ways to expand. He was passionate about giving back to the community. He couldn’t be stopped. He was a classic, immigrant success story.”

Lee donated generously over the years to the Keep Memory Alive organization, the philanthropic arm of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

“He was a consistent friend, and a loyal friend, for decades,” Ruvo said. “He was a fan of the Vegas Golden Knights, later on. We went to games together. This is a big loss for our city.”

